Awards spotlight: Don’t overlook Jake Lacy’s creep-tastic performance in ‘A Friend of the Family’

The predicted TV Movie/Limited Series Actor lineup for the Golden Globes has remained consistent for quite a while — Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”), Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) and Colin Firth (“The Staircase”) — all for playing real life characters. But don’t be surprised to see another name break through on this list, especially if the Globes have the opportunity to reward him first (something the Hollywood Foreign Press lives for).

Fresh off his first Emmy nomination for “The White Lotus” earlier this year, Jake Lacy is thrilling critics again in the Peacock original true crime series, “A Friend of the Family.” He plays Robert “B” Berchtold, a close friend and neighbor of the Broberg family. In 1974, he kidnaps their daughter Jan at age 12, and shockingly manipulates his way back into their good graces and kidnaps her again at age 14. It’s a stranger-than-fiction story that must be seen to be believed, and Lacy is worthy of more awards recognition for his sinister portrayal.

The series just premiered on October 6, so it’s still gaining traction in Gold Derby’s prediction center. Lacy is deservingly on the rise, now ranked 11th for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor at the Globes and 14th for Best TV Movie/Mini Actor at the SAG Awards.

Oscar winner Anna Paquin plays Mary Ann Broberg and Emmy nominee Colin Hanks is her husband, Bob. The couple has strong Christian values, but proves all too forgiving and naive when B not only steals their daughter, but seduces each of them on separate occasions. It’s truly a twisted tale that currently holds a 95% freshness rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Unspooling like a slow-motion nightmare, A Friend of the Family benefits immeasurably from Eliza Hittman’s deft direction and Jake Lacy’s unflinching portrayal of insidious evil.”

“A Friend of the Family” is precisely the type of buzzy new show the Globes would love to put its stamp on first. SAG would be tougher, since its voters are more creatures of habit, but Lacy is a previous nominee as part of the ensemble for “The Office” in 2013. It’s also the first time we’ve seen Lacy jump into the driver’s seat as a true leading man. And he doesn’t just pass the test, he aces it. He’s snarky, sadistic, and yes, even charming. It doesn’t hurt that Paquin and Hanks are a brilliant supporting duo that really allow Lacy to soar.

If nothing else, viewers at home are loving this show. In addition to the stellar marks from critics, it has an 85% freshness rating from home audiences. A Golden Globe bid for Lacy would be an unsurprising gesture, considering they typically spread the wealth among networks. It’s the perfect place to give the relatively new Peacock streaming service some love.

The nine-episode limited series launched its first four episodes on October 6, with new episodes streaming every Thursday until the finale on November 10.

