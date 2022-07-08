Hollywood pays tribute to James Caan following his death at 82

Hollywood luminaries such as Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Mann, and Adam Sandler have paid tribute to James Caan, the Oscar-nominated star of “The Godfather,” who died this week at the age of 82.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino, who starred opposite Caan in “The Godfather,” said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

Added Coppola, the Oscar-winning director of “The Godfather,” “Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known. From those earlier times working together on ‘The Rain People’ and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator, and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known.”

Talia Shire, who also co-starred in “The Godfather” as Caan’s onscreen sister, added, “James was a good man, a kind man, a family man, and a wildly gifted man — whose great talent will always be loved and remembered. My prayers are with his family that he treasured so dearly.”

Caan broke out with “The Godfather” and appeared in numerous classic films of the 1970s, including “The Gambler,” “Rollerball,” and “A Bridge Too Far.” In 1981, he played the lead character in director Michael Mann’s feature debut, “Thief.” Mann passed along his remembrance of Caan in a statement. “What a terrible and tragic loss. Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times,” Mann said. “There was a core of values within him about how people should be, more or less. It might be variable, the corners could be rounded with urban irony, but there was a line and it was non-fungible. And it produced many outrageous and hilarious anecdotes.”

He continued, “I loved him and I loved working with him. He reached into the core of his being during difficult personal times to be the rebellious, half wild child, institutionalized outsider Frank, in my first film, ‘Thief.’ Frank is half Frank, half Jimmy. The character and the man – like his Sonny in ‘The Godfather’ – were made for each other. Unique. What a loss.”

After Caan’s death was announced, numerous stars expressed admiration for the actor, including Adam Sandler. Sander wrote on Twitter, “ always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best. We all will miss him terribly. Thinking of his family and sending my love.”

Rob Reiner – who directed Caan in “Misery” – wrote, “So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.”

“Elf” star Will Ferrell said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I will always treasure my time spent on and off camera with James Caan. He always had great stories and advice. Without him, a movie like ‘Elf’ doesn’t work.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions