James Corden acknowledges ‘rude comment’ in first show since Balthazar restaurant ban

James Corden made his return to “The Late Late Show” on Monday night and apologized for making what he deemed a “rude comment” to a staffer at the famed New York restaurant Balthazar.

“I didn’t shout or scream, like I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language. I have been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right? But the truth is like I have — I made a rude comment and it was wrong, and it was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server,” Corden said from his desk of the CBS late-night show.

Last week, restauranteur and Balthazar owner Keith McNally blasted Corden on Instagram, calling the comedian and Tony Award-winner a “tiny cretin of a man” as well as “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

“I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh,” McNally wrote, citing a couple of alleged events that involved Corden and the Balthazar wait staff. In one instance, Corden had apparently sent an egg-yolk omelet his wife had order back to the kitchen multiple times. McNally claimed Corden told the server, “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelet myself!”

Speaking on Monday night, Corden addressed the omelet incident, although he didn’t cite the food by name. “So when everybody’s meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to. No, she hadn’t taken a bite, we sent it back, all was good. As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made — I made a sarcastic, rude comment, right? About cooking it myself, and it is a comment I deeply regret, right,” he said. “I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have — I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job, and the team at that restaurant are so great. That’s why I love it there.”

Corden was effusive in his praise of Balthazar and said he would also apologize in-person – assuming he gets through the front door. “I hope I’m allowed in again one day, so when I’m back in New York I can go there, and apologize in person, which is something I will absolutely do,” he said.

In the aftermath of his post, which was quickly picked up and aggregated by numerous news sites, McNally wrote on Instagram that Corden had called to apologize and his ban was soon lifted. But after Corden spoke about the hubbub in an interview with the New York Times and claimed, “I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” McNally again slammed the host.

“Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it,” McNally wrote. “Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did. They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did. I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean. If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident, then he should at least admit he did wrong.”

McNally has not yet commented on Corden’s apology.

