James Corden addresses surprise decision to leave ‘The Late Late Show’

Late-night host James Corden announced on Thursday that this will be his final year hosting “The Late Late Show” following a one-year contract extension that takes him through next spring.

“I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there,” Corden said during his monologue on Thursday night.

He added that he and the “Late Late Show” staff was “determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We’re going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears.”

The emotional Corden concluded by saying, “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here’s to the next 12 months. It’s going to be a blast, I promise you that.”

A Tony Award-winning actor, the British performer began hosting “The Late Late Show” in 2015 and the show quickly became an object of intense fascination thanks to viral segments like “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden and his show have won numerous Emmy Awards during the run.

Despite hosting a late-night show, Corden frequently makes time to appear in various film projects. Over the years, he’s starred in “The Prom,” “Cats,” and “Ocean’s 8,” and also lent his voice to a number of animated projects.

