Could James Cromwell land dual Guest Actor bids for ‘Succession’ and ‘Julia’?

Nobody plays a curmudgeon quite like James Cromwell. The veteran actor scored an Emmy nomination two years ago for his performance as the principled Ewan Roy on HBO’s juggernaut “Succession,” and this year he returned to the series in two episodes. The past Emmy winner has a second role in contention this year, too, appearing in one episode of HBO Max’s new comedy series “Julia” as a pivotal character. Could the actor score dual guest bids this year?

Cromwell is certainly in strong position for “Succession,” currently leading our combined Emmy odds in the Drama Guest Actor category. The actor has appeared in five episodes over the show’s three seasons so far as the brother of the unscrupulous billionaire Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and bewildered grandfather of Greg (Nicholas Braun). He netted a nomination for the role in 2020 for the second season, but lost the trophy to Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”). This year, he has submitted the episode “Retired Janitors of Idaho” for Emmy consideration, in which Ewan decides to disinherit Greg from his will after Greg declines to step away from Logan’s side of the family as his company struggles with ongoing scandals. Our projected lineup also includes Adrien Brody (“Succession”), Jones, Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”), Martin Short (“The Morning Show”), and Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”).

Even though “Succession” has much more visibility, Cromwell is just as good if not better on “Julia,” in which he plays the father of television icon Julia Child (Sarah Lancashire). He appears in the show’s third episode, in which Julia’s television show “The French Chef” has been picked up to series at her local Massachusetts public station, but Julia struggles to finance it. Enter Cromwell’s John McWilliams, who utterly disapproves of Julia’s project but gives her a sizable check regardless. His best scenes just might be opposite David Hyde Pierce as Julia’s husband Paul, though, as they spar over Paul’s helplessness around the house and his early retirement from the diplomatic corps. The two actors share a beautiful scene in which Paul shoots down John’s suggestion that he only married Julia for the family money.

Cromwell trails in a very distant 42nd place in our combined odds for Comedy Guest Actor. Our anticipated nominees are Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jason Sudeikis (“Saturday Night Live”), Bill Hader (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Kieran Culkin (“Saturday Night Live”), John Mulaney (“Saturday Night Live”), and Jerrod Carmichael (“Saturday Night Live”). But the Oscar nominee may be underestimated here. “Julia” earned strong notices for its freshman season and will likely appeal to a key demographic of Emmy voters as a period piece that fictionalizes a television industry icon. Though the show will likely miss out on a series bid, its impeccable star Lancashire sits in eighth place in our predictions for Comedy Actress, and Emmy Pierce in 12th for Comedy Supporting Actor. With his high-profile gig on “Succession,” voters might see Cromwell’s name listed in this category for playing Child’s father and check him off here, too.

Should Cromwell land that anticipated bid for “Succession” could he pull off the win this time? While we rank him in first place in that race to get the nomination, a victory may be an uphill climb. Not only will he face off against Jones again for the final season of “This Is Us,” but he may have a lot of internal competition from other “Succession” guests, too. In addition to Brody and Skarsgård, the series also has Justin Kirk and Arian Moayed vying for nominations. If the show does get three or more bids in the category, it may be hard for any one of them to overcome each other and best the other competition.

