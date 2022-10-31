James Gray rejects casting criticism of Anthony Hopkins in ‘Armageddon Time’

Writer-director James Gray’s latest, “Armageddon Time,” opened in New York and Los Angeles theaters this weekend, with a nationwide expansion coming this Friday. The autobiographical film focuses on some key events in the filmmaker’s life growing up in Queens, New York in the early 1980s, particularly an incident that involved a Black friend, the police, and his parents. Some critics have called the movie a brave and clear-eyed look at social inequality, while others have criticized it for exploiting common tropes for dramatic purposes.

There’s also been some discussion about the casting in the movie. Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway are in the film as the main character’s mother and grandfather, and there has been some pushback of late about non-Jews playing Jewish characters in which their Jewishness is central to the film’s conflict, as it is here.

“I take huge offense to that,” Gray said, specifically about Hopkins, when asked about this by The New York Times. “What people want is,” he added, donning a thick Yiddish accent, “Hello! I am the Jewish grandfather.” He explained that his mother’s father, who emigrated from Ukraine via Great Britain, was an urbane and sophisticated man, not a typical shtetl schlep.

“I reserve the right to cast someone like Anthony Hopkins. Does that person watch ‘The Godfather’ and complain that Marlon Brando is from Omaha, Nebraska, and not an Italian New York guy?” he continued. “At some point, we have to acknowledge that our whole function as artists is to try and step into the consciousness of someone else and find compassion and find something of emotional power in doing that.”

Speaking on the same point with The Times of Israel he compared the “hello, my name is Moishe, and I sell the pickles” caricature of a Jewish grandfather “a form of deep prejudice. Like Hitler saying Judaism is a race.” The director also took out his phone to show a photo of himself as a kid with his grandfather. “Is that a stretch? He looks just like Tony Hopkins,” he said.

