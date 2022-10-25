DC Universe now controlled by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ filmmaker James Gunn and Peter Safran

Warner Bros. Discovery executives have been looking for someone to lead the next phase of the DC Comics universe, which includes not just current superhero box office king Black Adam, but Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and other iconic characters. But on Tuesday, it was revealed that the high-profile role will actually go to two people, including one lynchpin of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are set to lead the DC films division across film, television, and animation, it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. The duo, who worked together on last year’s “The Suicide Squad” as well as its spinoff HBO Max series “Peacemaker,” will start in their new roles on November 1, and report to Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav while working alongside Warner Bros. film leaders Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

The news was accompanied by numerous statements. Here’s Zaslav: “DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe. Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”

Here’s what Gunn and Safran had to say: “We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told. We’re especially enthusiastic about doing all of this with Mike, Pam, Casey, Channing, and the whole Warner Bros. Discovery team, and are grateful to David Zaslav, whose bold vision for the future of the franchise we share and allows for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Most of all, we can’t wait to bring you all into the story of the DCU.”

Gunn’s profile as a filmmaker exploded with the release of the 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which combined his Troma films sensibilities and humor with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A sequel, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” followed in 2017 and grossed even more than its predecessor at the worldwide box office. Gunn was all set to direct the third film in the “Guardians” franchise before he was fired from the project in July 2018 after some of his old and insensitive tweets resurfaced online. That proved significant for this moment. In the aftermath of Gunn’s exit from “Guardians” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was hired by Warner Bros. to direct a reboot of “The Suicide Squad.” While that project was in development, Gunn was eventually rehired to direct “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” That film is now set for release on May 5, 2023, which means Gunn will be in charge of the DC universe while promoting his latest – and likely last, at least for some time – Marvel project.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has told a connected story across 29 films so far – with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” set to make it 30 movies in November – as well as numerous television series, the DC franchises have struggled to find cohesion. Zack Snyder famously led an attempt to bring together the Justice League – Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash – but his films were critically derided and found diminishing returns with audiences. Standalone projects around Wonder Woman (with Patty Jenkins behind the camera) and Aquaman (with James Wan) fared better, however, as did more risky ventures like Todd Phillips’s Oscar-winning “Joker” and this year’s “The Batman” from Matt Reeves. Just last week, DC and Warner Bros. released “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role. Spoiler alert The hit film brought Henry Cavill back as Superman in a post-credits scene, his first DC appearance since Snyder’s “Justice League” (which itself received a lengthy HBO Max version last year to #RestoretheSnyderCut). This week, Cavill confirmed he would appear as Superman in other DC projects, but what those might entail remains unclear. Now, at least, we know Gunn will likely be involved in the Man of Steel and everything else.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions