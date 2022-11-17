James Jones (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘I played the best game I could play’

Wednesday’s ninth episode of “Survivor 43,” Jeff Probst surprised the top 10 with two immunity idol necklaces and two tribal councils. The players returned the favor by surprising us with two blindsides. In the first of the night’s two eliminations, James Jones was hoodwinked by Karla Cruz Godoy, Owen Knight, Noelle Lambert and Sami Layadi. Read his “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

In a long history of blindsides, the move against James will go down as one of the best planned and most satisfying for those that made it. The set up was perfected once James and Owen, his growing arch nemesis in the game, were sorted into the same group to attend a split tribal council together. In the prior week, James had lied to Owen about the group voting out Ryan Medrano, leaving him as the odd man out in what ended up being a vote against his ally Jeanine Zheng. That lie left Owen out for vengeance and determined to usurp James’ power.

With immunity around Karla’s neck, Noelle, Owen and Sami saw an opportunity to make a power move against a powerful threesome in the game: James, Karla and Cassidy Clark (sorted in the other group). With Owen wanting James out, now was their opportunity to have the majority and take their strike. Sami, however, was unwilling to make the move without Karla’s knowledge, despite knowing how close James and Karla were.

And so, Sami sought out Karla’s approval and the two of them weighed the options between taking out James or going with the easy vote to take Owen out. Meanwhile, Noelle had devised a plan to make James feel safe by vowing to use her Steal-a-Vote on his target Owen in order to secure his elimination. Noelle did in fact steal Owen’s vote, but with his permission because she also told Owen she was doing it in order to make James feel safe up until the vote and that she’d use the stolen vote (and her own) to cast two against James, not against Owen. Sami and Karla came around to agreeing to take James out as well, and so he was eliminated in a 4-1 vote.

For Sami and Karla, the vote against James came down to knowing when to take out your biggest threat, and knowing if you still have enough votes to secure your future safety. And James understood this. After his elimination he said, “I feel like people thought that if I made it past this vote they would have no other chance to get me out.” He added, however, that he doesn’t think he was the biggest target in the game. “But I wasn’t a big fish to fry,” he said, suggesting that someone else in the game may have more power than him. From our perspective, he may have been wrong. James had a lot of power.

Despite the shock of his blindside and being upset at the turn of events, James was happy with his experience in the game. “I had a great time out here,” he concluded. “I played the best game I could play. I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything in the world.” Now he’s on the jury and can enact his own revenge in his vote to determine the eventual winner.

