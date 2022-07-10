Jamie Campbell Bower (‘Stranger Things’) gives cryptic 4-word answer on whether Vecna will return in final season

Warning: this article includes spoilers from the finale of “Stranger Things 4.” Read at your own risk!

When asked by our sister site Variety if uber-villain Vecna will return in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit sci-fi show, actor Jamie Campbell Bower replied with this cryptic four-word answer: “I couldn’t possibly say.”

Bower added that “Matt and Ross have their own thing going there,” referring to “Stranger Things” showrunners The Duffer Brothers. “When they want to bring forward it, I’m sure they will. So we’ll see. We’ll wait and see what they’ve got planned for sure.” As for whether he knows how the show will eventually end, the English star replied, “I don’t think so!”

SEE Will Millie Bobby Brown (‘Stranger Things 4’) rebound at 2022 Emmys after being snubbed last time?

Season 4 was split into two parts, streaming May 27 (episodes 1-7) and July 1 (episodes 8-9). It’s still unknown when Season 5 will debut on Netflix, but rumors have it coming in 2024.

One of the biggest twists of this year was that Bower’s friendly orderly character, who appeared in flashbacks with his scene partner Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), was actually One, a former child patient who grew up as a boy named Henry Creel (Raphael Luce). Spider-obsessed Henry was recruited into the Hawkins Lab by Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) when he was just a kid. After he caused a massacre at the lab, Eleven sent One to the Upside Down, which is when he fully embraced his true nature as Vecna.

Bower doesn’t “explicitly” know the details of how young Henry became an orderly, but the story he concocted as an actor was that “Brenner had been conducting very similar experiments on One as he had been doing with all the other numbers, and that one day or over a duration of time, One continued to both behave badly and also kill people and manipulate his physical world as it were — so much so to the point that Brenner had to suppress him using this thing that he puts in his neck … He didn’t want to study him, he wants to control him. That’s all he wants is control.”

Even though Vecna is the big bad of the season, and likely the entire series, Bower doesn’t see him as a villain per se. “I’m certainly able to view him as as a point of conflict,” he concedes. “But in terms of, like, is he evil or villainous? I mean, I understand him, and I love him. And I relate to him. I just got a pain in my eyes as I was saying that — maybe I should shut up! Like, I understand him, and so I’m always gonna be on his side.”

In the season ender, Vecna was attacked by our heroes but they failed to kill him. He was able to successfully murder a fourth victim (Sadie Sink‘s Max, who only died for a short time), which put into effect his end game of ensuring that the Upside Down would take over Hawkins. The final shot showed our favorite characters watching from afar as Vecna’s plan came to a frightening fruition.

SEE ‘Stranger Things 4’: Netflix’s one-of-a-kind, immersive fan event was the hottest ticket in town

Bower numbers among the 22 “Stranger Things” cast members submitted at this year’s Emmys (see the full list below). Phase one voting ended at the end of June and the nominations will be revealed July 12.

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Campbell Bower as Friendly Orderly

Christian Ganiere as Ten

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner

Rob Morgan as Chief Powell

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Robert Englund as Victor Creel (“Dear Billy”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie (“The Hellfire Club”)

Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie (“The Dive”)

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?