Jamie Lee Curtis surges into the Best Supporting Actress Oscar top 10 as she vows to campaign: ‘Let’s go get it!’

Jamie Lee Curtis is Hollywood royalty, a scream queen, a Golden Globe winner, a BAFTA winner and an Emmy nominee, but she has yet to be an Oscar nominee. That could all change this season with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Curtis has just entered the top 10 in the Best Supporting Actress odds.

Not only that, but two Experts, Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Tariq Khan (Fox TV) are predicting her to win the whole thing. “Women Talking” stars Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy are currently 1-2, with Curtis’ co-star Stephanie Hsu, Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Hong Chau (“The Whale”) rounding out the top five. Vanessa Kirby (“The Son”), Jean Smart (“Babylon”) and Sadie Sink (“The Whale”) are also ahead of Curtis.

The actress’ rise in the odds just so happened to coincide with her declaration on the season premiere of “The Graham Norton Show” that she will definitely be campaigning for her maiden nomination. Coincidence? During the Sept. 30 episode, Graham Norton noted the “Oscar buzz” around “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” in which Curtis plays hot dog-fingered IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

“There is, and, you know, let me just stay this. It’s that weird race. It’s a race. They call it the Oscar race. It’s just a bizarre world and yet you can imagine for me — a 64-year-old woman who’s been in horror movies — to be in that movie and have that be the movie that people are talking about it at that level, it’s so beautiful and moving that that’s the movie,” Curtis said. “Deirdre Beaubeirdre for Best Supporting F—ing Actress?! Are you kidding me? And if you don’t take the shot, you’re not even in the game. For me, it’s just ‘Let’s go.’ I’m all in. I’m just like, ‘Let’s go get it!'”

SEE 2023 Oscar predictions and the state of the race so far

But perhaps it’s fitting that someone so closely associated with one genre could get her first Oscar nomination for a wacky genre-bending film. It also doesn’t hurt Curtis, whose parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis were both Oscar nominees, that she’s playing her star-making role of Laurie Strode for the final time in the “Halloween” franchise in “Halloween Ends,” out on Friday, a reminder of her longevity and status as a horror icon.

But the biggest asset is the wide-open supporting actress field. With “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams (also Curtis’ “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” co-star) moving to lead, it feels like it’s anyone’s game not just to win but to get nominated. Curtis could easily get on a precursor roll — she has two wins from seven nominations at the Golden Globes and one nomination, for “True Lies” (1994), at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which ought to take a liking to a beloved hit like “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” A24’s first film to gross $100 million worldwide. (BAFTA will be trickier with its jury system, but Curtis is a two-time nominee and one-time winner across the pond.) That can be enough to prompt Oscar voters to check off JLC, especially if she does work the circuit and they realize she’s never been nominated.

At the moment, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is predicted to snag nominations in Best Picture, director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), actress (Michelle Yeoh), supporting actress (Hsu), supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and original screenplay (also the Daniels). It doesn’t have to be an either/or scenario between Curtis and Hsu either since supporting actress is the friendliest category to double nominees, so:



via Tenor

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?