Will Jamie Lee Curtis win SAG Award 28 years after she was nominated for ‘True Lies’?

Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t been nominated for an Oscar (yet), but that doesn’t mean she has never been in the awards conversation. The action comedy “True Lies” (1994) might have actually gotten her close to a nom judging from the precursor support she received. That includes a SAG Award bid for best supporting actress. Can she, 28 years later, win that very category for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”?

The Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far from major media outlets are divided. There isn’t even anyone all the Experts can agree will be nominated. So while Claire Foy (“Women Talking”) is their ostensible front-runner, she only has two Experts betting on her to win. In this wide-open race, Curtis actually has more support than any other contender with three Experts predicting her victory: Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), and Peter Travers (ABC).

It doesn’t hurt that “Everything Everywhere” is also a top contender for best ensemble cast, ranked a close second behind Steven Spielberg‘s autobiographical family drama “The Fabelmans.” Family stories often have an advantage at the SAG Awards as they tend to feature group scenes with close interactions between cast members. That factor probably helped films like “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006) and “CODA” (2021) to prevail.

“Everything Everywhere” is also such a film, telling the story of a mother (Michelle Yeoh) fighting to save her daughter during an interdimensional crisis … and also a tax crisis as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Curtis) takes them to task. And it’s also an action comedy like “True Lies” was. That’s not a genre awards voters always take seriously. But when they do, Jamie Lee Curtis is probably involved.

