Jamie Lee Curtis is now about to break into the Oscar top 5, which could happen any day at this rate

Jamie Lee Curtis‘ run with the “Halloween” franchise may be over, but her Oscar run is just beginning. Days after cracking the top 10 in the Best Supporting Actress Oscar odds, the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star has climbed up to sixth place.

The actress has jumped ahead of three people who’ve all been in the top five already: Jean Smart (“Babylon”), Vanessa Kirby (“The Son”) and Sadie Sink (“The Whale”). The top five — Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy of “Women Talking,” Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Curtis’ co-star Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau (“The Whale”) — remain the same, though Condon and Hsu have swapped spots (people dropping Hsu for JLC, perhaps?). There’s still a little bit of a distance between Chau (13/1 odds) and Curtis (20/1), but the latter is closing the gap quickly.

Just as Curtis’ top 10 breakthrough coincided with her campaign declaration on “The Graham Norton Show” a few weeks ago, her recent ascent has overlapped with her stateside press in which she reiterated the same sentiment. During her press tour the past week for “Halloween Ends,” which opened at No. 1 this weekend, Curtis voiced her excitement about having Oscar buzz for her turn as IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in various interviews, including on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and why she’s not shy about going “all in” to secure her first Oscar nomination after more than 40 years in the business.

“You wanna bring it? Let’s bring it. I’m gonna go for anything all at once because it’s sort of what I do. I’ve got my weapon of mass promotion. I’m gonna go get everything I can,” she told James Corden. “However, I’m also married to Christopher Guest, who made a film called ‘For Your Consideration,’ which is about the Oscar hunt and what happens to people when someone goes, ‘You’re gonna get an Oscar nomination,’ and then what happens to your mind. And what’s been happening for all of us with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ … is that of course people are whispering into people’s ears, and I’m just the communicator. I keep saying to everybody, ‘Let’s just go all in. All of us. Just lean into it. Let’s get it all.’ Because it’s about art and about kindness and love.”

SEE Jamie Lee Curtis surges into the Best Supporting Actress top 10 as she vows to campaign: ‘Let’s go get it!’

The Golden Globe and BAFTA winner also doesn’t see the point in downplaying the buzz or to “try to pretend like, ‘Oh, what? Oh, James, wow, really? Oh, wow, that’s amazing, thanks. Oh, no, no that’ll never happen.'”

“You know what? Let’s go for it,” she continued. “And if it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t happen, f– it!”

Curtis’ willingness to campaign and the visibility that comes with it (and she has high visibility right now with all the “Halloween Ends” stuff), name recognition and Hollywood status could be enough to propel her into the final five in a currently unsettled category, especially if “Everything Everywhere” goes over big with the academy. At this rate, don’t be surprised if Curtis is in the top five by this time next week.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Oscar odds for Best Supporting Actress Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?