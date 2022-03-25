Jane Campion movies ranked from worst to best: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘The Piano’ …

Jane Campion has always been a film artist who’s gone her own way. With a background in art, Campion soon came to realize that she could better express herself through the medium of film and created a series of short films, one of which, “Peel,” won the Short Film Palme d’Or at the 1986 Cannes Film Festival. In 1989, she segued into feature film direction with “Sweetie,” the first of eight features that she would direct over the next 32 years. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see all eight Jane Campion movies ranked from worst to best.

SEE Who is Performing at the Oscars 2022?: Full List of Presenters and Performers

She explored female sexuality in “In the Cut,” “Holy Smoke!,” “Portrait of a Lady” and, most famously in “The Piano,” where Holly Hunter‘s character Ada consents to an erotic affair with a frontiersman (Harvey Keitel) which allows her to fulfill her long-repressed sexual desires. (That’s also a theme of Campion’s acclaimed 2013 TV miniseries “Top of the Lake.”) It’s only in the almost-chaste romance of “Bright Star” that Campion would appear to embrace traditional female roles, but even then Abbie Cornish‘s Fanny has to take the lead in the romantic pursuit of poet John Keats.

It is ironic then that Campion’s most-awarded film, 2021’s “The Power of the Dog,” focuses primarily on the damage that can be done by toxic masculinity. Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Phil Burbank is an Ivy League-educated ranch owner in 1925 Montana who chooses to downplay his education to live the role of a tough sadistic cowboy. What Campion reveals behind the facade is a man who must suppress his true nature in order to match what he (and society) have deemed to be what a man should be, and she captures precisely the very fear and self-loathing that motivates Phil.

With numerous nominations for her writing, directing and producing, Campion’s many talents have been justly rewarded by awards groups around the world. In 2022, she earned three of her five lifetime Oscar nominations for “The Power of the Dog” (producing, writing, directing) as well as a bid for producing 1993 Best Picture nominee “The Piano” and winning the Oscar for that film’s original screenplay. Campion was also twice nominated for Best Picture, Director and Screenplay by both BAFTA and the Golden Globes, winning Picture and Director from each group for “The Power of the Dog.” In addition, Campion has won the WGA Award for her “Piano” original screenplay and a DGA Award for directing “The Power of the Dog.”

To celebrate the work of this distinguished writer/director, let’s raise a glass to Jane Campion by counting down, from worst to best, the eight films from her ever-growing filmography.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?