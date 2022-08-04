Janelle James (‘Abbott Elementary’): Are we all underestimating her Emmy chances?

Does Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) have a better chance of winning the Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress than Gold Derby’s racetrack odds may suggest? She’s currently third place behind Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), but I think our awards pundits are greatly underestimating James’ bravura performance as Principal Ava Coleman on ABC’s mockumentary series about a group of Philadelphia teachers working at one of the worst public schools in the country. As Alison Herman raves in The Ringer, “Janelle James is the breakout as Ava, the deliciously incompetent principal.” Emmy voters, take notice.

Created by Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” has been a huge hit for broadcast television and it received seven Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series. Four of the actors from the show were nominated: Brunson for Best Comedy Actress, Tyler James Williams for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, and James and Sheryl Lee Ralph for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The other two bids are for Best Comedy Writing and Best Comedy Casting.

Ava’s incompetence in her job is mostly treated as comic relief, as the character does anything but what she’s there for — surfing the Internet, cracking jokes, flirting with the new substitute teacher Gregory (Williams). She holds the highest level position in the elementary school and yet she’s almost always goofing off while the teachers beneath her are working hard to mold the minds of their young students, like the forever optimistic Janine (Brunson). At one point a gifted and talented student just plain asks Ava what she does every day in her role as the principal, and she demands he leave the room, because the truth is simple — she does very little, and she knows it. As Kristen Baldwin says in Entertainment Weekly, “James radiates a boisterous confidence as the cheerfully vain Ava.”

What makes James worthy of winning the trophy is the way unexpected depth rises to the surface in Ava later in the season, particularly in Episode 12, “Ava vs. Superintendent,” which is James’ Emmy Award submission. In this episode, Ava faces the school board to try to secure funding for the next school year, and here, James shows new dramatic shades to the character rarely present before. We learn that Ava is more intelligent and talented than we were initially led to believe, and that if she applied herself more, she could do wonders for the kids of the elementary school. As Cristina Escobar notes in RogerEbert.com, “We learn that some of [Ava’s] bluster is simply a performance. But, crucially, some of her superficiality is genuine, allowing the character to remain flawed and, thus human.”

James has been acting in film and television since 2013, and she also wrote for the TV series “Black Monday” and “Central Park,” among others, before she secured her role on “Abbott Elementary.” In addition to her first-ever Emmy bid, she has also received nominations for her performance as Ava from Black Reel Awards for Television, Gold Derby Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, and Television Critics Association Awards. The show has received lots of awards recognition since its mid-season premiere on ABC in late 2021; as Emily St. James says in Vox, “The 2021-22 TV season has been a surprising good one for the network sitcom, but even in such a strong year, ‘Abbott Elementary’ is the cream of an impressive crop.”

With eight nominees total in the Best Comedy Supporting Actress category, James currently places third in our odds at 6/1, behind Waddingham in first at 9/2 odds and Einbinder in second at 5/1 odds. Behind James are Alex Borstein for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (8/1 odds), Ralph (17/2 odds), Juno Temple for “Ted Lasso” (17/2 odds), Kate McKinnon for “Saturday Night Live” (9/1 odds) and Sarah Niles for “Ted Lasso” (10/1 odds).

Waddingham seems to be the safe choice since she won in this category last year, and thus it’s likely Emmy voters will reward her again for her role of Rebecca Welton in the well-received second season of “Ted Lasso.” Waddingham also won the Critics Choice Award for her performance in Season 2 earlier this year.

But James is the clear stand-out of “Abbott Elementary’s” terrific ensemble, she is outstanding in her submitted episode, and the Emmys have already showed a lot of love for the show by giving it seven total nominations. Some voters might look at “Ted Lasso” as old news and want to reward the new comedy hit “Abbott Elementary” in a few categories. Esther Zuckerman in Thrillist calls Janelle James “the breakout star” of “Abbott Elementary,” and I believe James is on her way to winning the Emmy for Best Comedy Supporting Actress.

