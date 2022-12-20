Janelle Monae to receive honorary award from the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Add another honor to Janelle Monáe’s 2022 resume. The “Glass Onion” star is set to receive the SeeHer Award at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in January.

Monae is the second star announced as an honorary award winner from the Critics Choice Association, following Jeff Bridges, who will take home the group’s lifetime achievement award.

The SeeHer Award “honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries,” Deadline reported. Previous recipients include Viola Davis, Gal Gadot, Claire Foy, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, and Halle Berry last year.

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards will take place on January 15, 2023 live from Los Angeles with Chelsea Handler set as host. The ceremony will air live on the East Coast on The CW (the show is tape-delayed for West Coast viewers).

Monáe plays a key role in Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Other recent credits include “Antebellum,” “Harriet,” and the Amazon series “Homecoming.” For her work in “Glass Onion,” Monae has already won Best Supporting Actress from the National Board of Review and is a nominee at the Critics Choice Awards in the supporting actress category as well.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” leads the Critics Choice Awards with nominations, with a total of 14. It is followed by “The Fabelmans” and “Babylon.” On the television side of things, “Abbott Elementary” leads with six nominations and five for “Better Call Saul.”

