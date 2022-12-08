Janelle Monae (‘Glass Onion’) looking to make LGBTQ history at the Golden Globes

Among the highlights of the socially distanced 2021 Golden Globe Awards ceremony was Jodie Foster’s upset Best Film Supporting Actress win for “The Mauritanian” and subsequent virtual acceptance speech. With her wife and dog seated next to her, the pajama-clad star casually created a moment of positive LGBTQ representation, which increased the impact of her being the first openly LGBTQ individual to ever win a film acting Golden Globe. Queer-identifying Ariana DeBose won the same award for “West Side Story” last year, and now this streak could be continued by nonbinary performer Janelle Monae (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”).

Monae, who made her name as a recording artist before taking on roles in 2016’s “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” is one of several newcomers to the “Knives Out” franchise, which has so far featured private detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as its sole recurring character. In “Glass Onion,” she plays the part of Helen Brand, a teacher who hires Blanc to investigate her twin sister’s murder. Gold Derby’s odds indicate that she is the fifth most likely candidate for a 2023 Best Film Supporting Actress nomination, with her strongest challengers being “Women Talking” castmates Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.

Even receiving a Golden Globe notice would make Monae only the third openly LGBTQ nominee in her category’s eight-decade history, as well as the first out nonbinary performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Several more past Best Film Supporting Actress contenders are members of the LGBTQ community who had not yet come out at the time of their nominations. These include Anna Paquin (“The Piano,” 1994), Angelina Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” 2000), Maria Bello (“The Cooler,” 2004), and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” 2022).

No openly LGBTQ person has yet won in any of the other five film acting Golden Globe categories, but four of the eight television ones have been covered. Ian McKellen blazed this trail by taking home the 1997 Best TV Supporting Actor prize for “Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny” and has since been followed in the category by Chris Colfer (“Glee,” 2011), Matt Bomer (“The Normal Heart,” 2015), and Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal,” 2019).

Jane Lynch made history just a dozen years ago as the first openly LGBTQ actress to win a Golden Globe (Best TV Supporting Actress, “Glee”). The remaining three examples on the female side involve Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress winners Lady Gaga (“American Horror Story: Hotel,” 2016) and Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” 2017) and reigning Best TV Drama Actress champ Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”). All four women earned these awards for programs produced by Ryan Murphy, as did Colfer and Bomer.

Gold Derby predicts that “Glass Onion” will rack up a total of four Golden Globe nominations, including ones for Best Comedy/Musical Film, Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor (Craig), and Best Film Screenplay.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.