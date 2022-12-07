Janelle Monae discusses how ‘Glass Onion’ role helped her ‘evolve as a person’ [Exclusive Video]

Half a dozen years after making her dual film debut in “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight,” Janelle Monae continues to fine tune her acting skills with each new project. The Grammy-nominated recording artist now plays a pivotal role in Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which she describes as one that “goes deep” and allowed her “to evolve as a person.” Watch Monae and other members of the “Glass Onion” cast and crew discuss how she “reaches career heights” in the exclusive video feature above.

“Glass Onion,” the second film in writer-director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series, places savvy Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in a new location where he is faced with solving yet another murder. Craig shares many of his scenes with Monae, particularly in the second half of the movie.

Monae, who describes her character of tech CEO Andi Brand as “very smart” and “witty,” says she “did a lot of preparations for the role” and, in the process, “got to grow [and] learn more about who [she] was.”

Craig, the sole transplant from 2019’s “Knives Out,” speaks for the whole “Glass Onion” team by saying they were “lucky… to get [Monae] to do this film.” He goes on to praise her talent and says she “takes her craft very seriously.”

Edward Norton, who plays Andi’s former business partner, Miles Bron, concurs that Monae is “committed” and “unbelievable.”

Jessica Henwick (Peg) refers to Monae’s acting style as “enigmatic and mysterious,” while Kathryn Hahn (Claire Debella) says she is “so excited… for the world to see [Monae’s] miraculous performance.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is in select theaters now and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23. Other cast members include Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody and Madelyn Cline as Whiskey.

