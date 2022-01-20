Jared Leto is on the verge of tying another SAG Awards record with a win for ‘House of Gucci’

With his third Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for supporting actor, Jared Leto tied Chris Cooper as the performer with the most nominations in the category. But should the actor and musician win for his transformative turn as family punching bag Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” he’ll tie another record as well.

As it stands, only one man has ever taken home the SAG Award for supporting actor more than once. Mahershala Ali snagged his first for his performance in “Moonlight” (2016) before picking up its matching bookend just two years later for his turn in “Green Book” (2018). He went on to win the Oscar both times. Leto already has one win in the supporting category; he was previously nominated for his work in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) and “The Little Things” (2021), winning for the former (he took home the corresponding Oscar for his performance that year as well). If he triumphs again this year, he’ll join Ali in the history books and become just the second two-time winner in the supporting actor category. However, it appears he’s got some work to do before then.

SEE ‘House of Gucci’ makeup team on the ‘miracle’ of creating Jared Leto’s unrecognizable transformation

Currently, Leto sits in fourth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds at 9/2. “The Power of the Dog’s” Kodi Smit-McPhee leads the field with five Experts predicting him to triumph, giving the young man 10/3 odds. Troy Kotsur of “CODA” follows him in second (37/10 odds), while Bradley Cooper’s short but memorable appearance in “Licorice Pizza” has him sitting pretty in third (9/2 odds). Rounding out the field in fifth place is Ben Affleck (9/2 odds), who was recognized for her performance in George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar.”

Although Leto is facing an uphill battle, the simple fact that he’s only the second person in SAG Awards history to earn three supporting actor nominations is proof SAG-AFTRA voters like him and like what he’s doing. Even though he’s mostly unrecognizable as the balding and overweight Paolo in “House of Gucci,” which details the rise and fall of the Gucci family, it’s clear Leto’s performance has stuck with voters. Meanwhile, the fact that the film was recognized in the ensemble race and Lady Gaga earned a lead actress nomination for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani — whose tumultuous relationship with Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci is chronicled in the film — likely also speaks to voters’ goodwill towards the movie overall.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards winners until Feb. 27

SAG Awards odds for Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?