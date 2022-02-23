‘House of Gucci’ scene stealer Jared Leto could finally win that SAG Award bookend

“House of Gucci” was all but shut out by the Oscars, reaping only a bid for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Conversely, it earned three SAG Awards nominations. The cast of this crime drama contends for Best Ensemble while Lady Gaga and Jared Leto merited mention for their portrayals of the vengeful Patrizia Reggiani and hapless Paolo Gucci respectively.

Of this trio of bids for guild honors, Leto is best poised to pull off an upset in Best Supporting Actor. He certainly boasts a higher level of recognition with SAG voters than frontrunners Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) and Troy Kotsur (“CODA”). And his immersive, go-for-broke performance could well win the votes of many of his peers. Indeed, he won here in 2014 for another transformative performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.”

Leto’s turn as the black sheep of the Gucci dynasty may have been polarising but could appeal to SAG voters. They have a history of rewarding performers who are unrecognizable in their roles. Gary Oldman won here recently for his portrayal of the portly Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” Likewise, the lean Leto is unrecognizable under all of those prosthetics and in a fat suit.

Beyond this physical metamorphosis, Leto delivers an over-the-top performance with a range of emotions that bring to mind his co-star Al Pacino‘s turn as Tony Montana in “Scarface.” And he does all of this while delivering his dialogue with an Italian accent.

Unlike the motion picture academy, the SAG-AFTRA voting body represents a wide variety of professions not exclusive to the film industry. Following SAG’s merger with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) in 2012, the membership now also includes “announcers, broadcasters, journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers and voiceover artists.” In such a large voting body, campaigning can only get your film so far; commercial success starts to wield greater influence.

“House of Gucci” raked in over $150 million at the worldwide box office. Of Leto’s rivals for Best Supporting Actor, Bradley Cooper’s film “Licorice Pizza” did the best at the box office, with worldwide earnings of $25 million. Four years ago Emily Blunt was in the same situation as Leto heading into the SAG Awards. She had been snubbed by the Oscars for her turn in the blockbuster hit “A Quiet Place” (upward of $350 million worldwide). But she eked out a victory here.

And remember, the SAG Awards nominating committee was so enamored with Ridley Scott‘s crime family saga that it bestowed on it a bid for Best Ensemble over the likes of “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza,” all of which earned individual nominations.

