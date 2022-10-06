Jared Leto to star as fashion magnate Karl Lagerfeld

We’ve heard his Italian accent in “House of Gucci” and his Israeli one in “WeCrashed,” so get ready for Jared Leto’s German. The Academy Award-winning actor and musician is teaming with the business partners of the late Karl Lagerfeld and is preparing a biopic about the legendary fashion designer. Leto and his company are co-producing.

“Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” Leto said in a statement. “He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man. When we came together with the Karl Lagerfeld team, we immediately shared a creative vision of doing a respectful ode to Karl while pushing the artistic boundaries of what a biopic can be.”

Reps from the House of Lagerfeld said that many have come knocking over the years to make a film on their founder’s life, but “it has been only since we met Jared and Emma [Ludbrook] that we felt truly confident about the story being told in the artistic way Karl would have loved to see. Throughout our conversations, we have created an equally trustful and inspiring creative relationship that will allow us to work together very fluidly on this beautiful project.”

Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg in the mid-30s (the precise year remains up to some debate) and entered the fashion biz in the mid-50s, submitting designs to competitions. He soon befriended Yves Saint Laurent, who was the subject of dueling French biopics in 2014 (“Saint Laurent” and “Yves Saint Laurent.”) In the late 1960s we worked with the brand Fendi, then moved on to Chanel in the early 1980s. After reviving that company, he launched his own line.

He was known for wearing huge dark glasses, fingerless gloves, and starched white collars. He died in 2019. In 2011 he adopted a floofy white cat, Choupette, that was often seen in photographs. As of August 2022, Choupette is still among the living and living well.

