Jasmine Davis (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: ‘I really love Michael’ and blame Alyssa ‘more than anybody’ for eviction

Because of the Split House Twist, two separate evictions played out on “Big Brother 24” on Thursday: one indoors and one outdoors. The Big Brochella crew inside sent Jasmine Davis packing by a vote of 2-0 over Monte Taylor. Brittany Hoopes and Taylor Hale did the honors while Head of Household Michael Bruner looked on.

“I’m not going to say that I’m completely shocked,” Jasmine admitted during her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves. “When Monte came off the block when Michael was HOH before I figured something else was going on. But I really did start to believe that Monte was a bigger threat than I was. But then the mannerisms and body language during this week in Big Brochella told me that I was probably gonna be the one on the block this week. They definitely got me!”

When asked if she felt betrayed by anyone in particular, Jasmine named Alyssa Snider, who wasn’t even inside the house this week. “They let me know that she was the one that told them a lot of things. We did have a lot of alliances together. So at the moment, more so Alyssa than anybody.”

When asked who she thought would be walking out of the game behind her, Jasmine correctly predicted Joseph Abdin. “He hasn’t won anything yet and Kyle [Capener] is really good at Vetos. I also think that if Terrance [Higgins] would put two people on the block during his first HOH it would be two threats. I think Joseph and Kyle would be that, but I’m literally just guessing.”

In the event that Jasmine was evicted, her housemates taped some goodbye messages. She seemed to appreciate them all except for Brittany’s, who she gave an eye roll. But it was clearly Michael who has the best jury management because Jasmine confessed “I really love Michael,” even though he was the HOH that sent her packing.

Preceding Jasmine’s Day 51 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30, Daniel Durston on Day 37 and Indy Santos on Day 44. Jasmine will become juror #2 and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25.

