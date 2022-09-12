Could Jason Bateman pull off another shocking Emmy win for ‘Ozark’ like he did in 2019?

In 2019 Jason Bateman pulled off a shocking upset at the Emmys when he took home the Best Drama Directing prize for “Ozark.” Heading into that year’s ceremony he was ranked sixth in our combined odds out of seven nominees. Still, he managed to squeak out a victory for the episode “Reparations,” which begs the question — are we underestimating Bateman’s chances to pull off another Emmy surprise? Only this time, it could come in the Best Drama Actor race for his farewell season.

As Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Drama Actor currently stand, Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) leads the way followed by Brian Cox (“Succession”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Adam Scott (“Severance”) and Bateman finishes out the lineup in last place. Despite Bateman’s low ranking, we might be writing him off too soon. Multiple factors work in his favor, and we shouldn’t underestimate his chances at pulling off another Emmy shocker.

SEE Emmy nominee profile: Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) is still looking to nab his first — yes, first — trophy for acting

In Bateman’s episode submission, “Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’,” his character Marty Byrde returns to the Ozarks from Mexico after temporarily filling in for Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) as head of the cartel. He ordered the execution of Arturo (Reinaldo Faberlle), who he believed ordered a recent hit on Navarro. After realizing Arturo was innocent, Marty is overcome with guilt while talking to Wendy (Laura Linney). His built up stress regarding Wendy making crucial decisions he strongly disagrees with leads him to admit to his daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublutz) that he can’t please her no matter what he does. These two scenes bring out a subtle, yet extremely emotional side of Bateman’s performance. In the episode’s final scene, all of Marty’s stress reaches a breaking point and he beats up a road rage driver for antagonizing him and his wife. It is arguably the most dramatic scene in the entire series for Bateman.

Working in Bateman’s favor is the fact that “Ozark’s” fourth and final season performed well with 13 nominations, including four acting bids (which is one more than Season 3). Overall support for the show, especially from the actors branch, might be a sign they really enjoyed the series’ final season. Bateman has been nominated for all four cycles but lost his first three bids to different leading men: Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), Billy Porter (“Pose”), and Strong (“Succession”). While Bateman won the Emmy in 2019 for directing an episode of Season 2, he’s never won an acting Emmy. He has however won the SAG Award for Seasons 2 and 3, which may indicate he was closer to winning the Emmy than we realized. With this being his seventh acting nomination overall, and the series being his passion project as an actor, director, and producer, his acting peers may feel he’s finally due for an acting Emmy.

SEE Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Bateman also follows a trend that’s been going on since 2011, where an actor wins for their first or last season. Strong winning in 2020 was the only exception. Bateman, along with Jung-Jae and Scott, would follow that trend. Kyler Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”), Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Rhys (“The Americans”), and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) all won for their final season. In addition, “Ozark” as a whole has shown to be very popular with the TV Academy, winning Best Supporting Actress twice for Julia Garner along with Bateman’s directing victory. They may feel inclined to give the main character played by a veteran TV actor an Emmy as a sendoff.

However, he does have stiff competition. The acclaim for Cox’s performance in Season 3 of “Succession” is through the roof, and since the TV Academy has already awarded Strong, they may want to give Cox his turn. Also, Jung-Jae won the SAG Award and Critics Choice Award, “Squid Game” did phenomenally well with acting nominations, and he’s the type of breakthrough performer they love to reward in this category. Bateman also has the hurdle that his performance is understated compared to some of his co-stars, and actors definitely tend to favor more showy, theatrical roles like Cox and June-Jae’s. However, the acting branch has shown to be more friendly to understated roles in recent years, including Olivia Colman who won last year for “The Crown.” She was likely seen as due for Emmy recognition from her acting peers, which could also work in Bateman’s favor. So in a close race, can Bateman pull off a surprise win for Best Drama Actor?

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions