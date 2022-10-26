Can Jason Bateman (‘Ozark’) win 3rd SAG Award and tie Drama Actor record held by James Gandolfini?

While Jason Bateman has never won an acting Emmy for “Ozark,” he has triumphed twice at the SAG Awards for Best Drama Actor, both of which being slight surprises. The first time was in 2019, when many thought Sterling K. Brown would continue his streak for “This Is Us,” who won the year before, and the second and most recent win was in 2021 when Season 4 of “The Crown” was the talk of the town and pundits were predicting future Emmy winner Josh O’Connor to go along for the ride, as he also bested Bateman at the Golden Globes. Now the question will be if he can go triple the success for the show’s final season and tie James Gandolfini‘s (“The Sopranos”) SAG Awards record for the most wins in the category.

Bateman does have a lot of standout moments in this final season of “Ozark” where his character Marty Byrde steps out of his comfort zone, including a singular scene where he beats up an unknown driver in a fit of road rage, completely unlike his placid demeanor. Other acting showcases are when Marty takes over the cartel as acting boss and tortures a soldier before ordering his execution and forcefully watching it, as well as him getting emotional over Ruth (Julia Garner) having lost her whole family and being tired of his life of crime. Bateman has certainly shown more range throughout the series which could work its way into a third statuette.

Bateman joins a large list of champs who have double Screen Actors Guild Awards in Best Drama Actor. The other eight men are Dennis Franz (“NYDP Blue”), Anthony Edwards (“ER”), Martin Sheen (“The West Wing”), Hugh Laurie (“House”), Kiefer Sutherland (“24”), Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”).

The guild is known for their continuous repeat wins in the television categories, especially with actors they respect; just look at the male comedy categories with William H. Macy’s three wins for “Shameless” and Alec Baldwin’s seven consecutive triumphs for “30 Rock.” There is no doubt Bateman is held in high regard, receiving 10 SAG Award nominations (five for “Arrested Development” and five for “Ozark”), half of them for his individual performances.

The final season of “Ozark” was split into two parts on Netflix, but both aired in the early half of this year, making it eligible for the September Emmys and the upcoming SAG Awards. Despite the series finale having a mixed reception, this will be Bateman’s final chance to be recognized once more at the guild, similar to Gandolfini who won for the final season of “The Sopranos,” which at the time also had a controversial finale. Bateman’s co-stars Laura Linney and Garner also look like sure bets for another perennial nomination in the female drama category, while the cast is likely to land its third ensemble nomination.

The male drama category is completely wide open with all of last year’s contenders – Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin for “Succession,” Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show” and winner Lee Jung-Jae for “Squid Game” – all ineligible. As of now, Bateman sits in third place with 5/1 odds in Gold Derby’s combined predictions. Above him are Adam Scott for “Severance” with 4/1, while Bob Odenkirk currently sits in first for the final season of “Better Call Saul” with 71/20. Rounding out the five is both Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce at 17/2 odds for what is sure to be an intense upcoming fifth season of “The Crown.” Of the men currently predicted, Bateman is the only one to have won, which definitely works in his favor with the actors’ union. The question will be if his peers will recognize him once more for the show’s farewell season.

