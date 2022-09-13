Jason Sudeikis blocks Bill Hader from making Emmy history

Barry Berkman went bust. Bill Hader’s quest for a third Emmy for Best Comedy Actor for his portrayal as “Barry’s” leading (hit)man was cut short Monday evening when he went suffered his first loss in the category at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and came up short on making history.

In the lead-up to the ceremony, many predicted Hader to return to the Emmy stage for his work on “Barry’s” excellent third season, which saw a troubled Barry attempt to make things right with his one-time acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), after the latter man discovered the former was responsible for murdering his girlfriend in Season 1. Defending champ Jason Sudeikis ultimately went home with the statuette instead, triumphing over Hader, as well as fellow nominees comedy legends Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), former winner Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and first-time nominee Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

SEE Full list of Emmy winners

If Hader had won, he’d have been the first person to win the Emmy for Best Comedy Actor for the first three seasons of their show (though not consecutively). The former “Saturday Night Live” star, who co-created “Barry” with Alec Berg, won back-to-back Emmys in 2018 and 2019 for his performance in the dark HBO comedy. The show’s extended break allowed first for Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and then his former “SN” co-star Sudeikis to swoop in and win the award the past two years.

But while Hader’s first-three-seasons three-peat ultimately wasn’t meant to be, the impressive feat has been accomplished in the other lead categories. Bill Cosby (“I Spy,” 1966-68) and Bryan Cranton (“Breaking Bad,” 2008-10) both snagged back-to-back-to-back Emmys in Best Drama Actor, while Barbara Bain won three in a row for Best Drama Actress for her work in “Mission: Impossible” (1967-69). On the comedy side, Julia Louis-Dreyfus took home three Best Comedy Actress Emmys (2012-14) for the first three seasons of HBO’s political satire “Veep.” She eventually went on to win six in a row for the show.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?