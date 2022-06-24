Landslide! All 17 Emmy Experts predict Jean Smart will win again for ‘Hacks’

Of the 25 Emmy categories currently available to predict in Gold Derby’s predictions center, only one contender has the unanimous support of all 17 of our Experts: Jean Smart (“Hacks”) for Best Comedy Actress. That, folks, is what we call a landslide.

If Smart wins again for her role as legendary stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on the HBO Max comedy series, she would become the first person since Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) to claim consecutive victories in the category. JLD would go on to win six acting trophies in a row between 2012 and 2017, in addition to her three producing triumphs for “Veep” and her acting wins for “Seinfeld” and “The New Adventures of Old Christine.” Smart currently has four career Emmys on her mantel for “Hacks,” “Samantha Who?” and “Frasier” (twice).

Gold Derby’s 17 Emmy Experts from major media outlets are: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Ben Travers (Indiewire), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety), Eric Deggans (NPR), Jazz Tangcay (Variety), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Keith Simanton (IMDb), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine), Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist), Peter Travers (ABC), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Susan King (Gold Derby), Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV).

Based on these Experts’ rankings, the Top 6 nominees for Best Comedy Actress will be the following: Smart, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”). Of these, only Smart and Brosnahan have won this category before. Rae and Cuoco are former nominees, while Brunson and Lancashire would be Emmy newbies.

The second season of “Hacks,” which wrapped up earlier this month, finds Smart and Hannah Einbinder (as a young writer named Ava) at each other’s throats after Deborah sues Ava for breaking her non-disclosure agreement. At the same time, the funny ladies grow closer than ever as they embark on a nationwide bus tour to try out their new material.

“I really did not have a clue as to what they were going to do with Season 2,” Smart recently told Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. The actress added that the cross-country tour arc was a “really, really smart idea” because “being on the road with somebody, there’s so many opportunities for funny things to happen, and dark things to happen.”

While Best Comedy Actress is the only Emmy category where all 17 Experts agree, there are three other races where they are close to a consensus: Best Drama Series (15 predict “Succession”), Best Movie/Limited Actor (15 predict Michael Keaton of “Dopesick”) and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress (15 predict Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus”).

