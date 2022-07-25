Our Emmy odds say the actress with the best chance to beat Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) is …

Jean Smart (“Hacks”) is the defending Emmy champ for Best Comedy Actress. In fact, she has never lost a comedy award when nominated. So her rivals this year have the unenviable task of trying to end her winning streak. But all streaks have to end eventually. Who has the best chance of unseating the comedy queen this year?

First, just how far ahead is Queen Jean? As of this writing she gets leading odds of 82/25 based on the combined predictions of more than 1,800 Gold Derby users. The Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby are unanimous that Smart will win for the second year in a row. So are the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners.

But not everyone agrees with that assessment. Six out of eight Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets so far are predicting Smart, but the other two are going in a different direction. Also defying the consensus are three of our All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine results from multiple years. Who are they going with instead?

All of those outliers are lined up behind Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”). She’s a first-time nominee for the ABC series, and as the creator of the show she’s also the first Black woman to be nominated for acting, writing, and producing in the same year. Perhaps wearing so many hats on her show will impress the actors branch voters who mark their ballots in this category.

That probably helped Tina Fey claim this award for “30 Rock.” However, Lena Dunham never won Best Comedy Actress for “Girls” despite also writing, directing, and producing that show. And one of Smart and Brunson’s current rivals, Issa Rae (“Insecure”), has yet to win despite also being a substantial creative voice behind the scenes. But the triple nominations undoubtedly help Brunson stand out. Will it be enough to achieve a big upset?

