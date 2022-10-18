Jean Smart is aiming for a rare repeat win at the Golden Globes for ‘Hacks’

After winning her second straight Best Comedy Actress Emmy for “Hacks” last month, Jean Smart will now set her sights on doing the same at the Golden Globe Awards. If she does, she’d be just the fourth person since 2000 to successfully defend their title in the category.

Smart is looking to join Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”), Tina Fey (“30 Rock”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) in this small group. A four-time winner, SJP won three Best TV Comedy/Musical Actress Globes in a row from 2000-02 before losing to Jennifer Aniston (“Friends”) in 2003. She reclaimed the prize the following year. Fey nabbed back-to-back trophies in 2008 and ’09 and a decade later, Brosnahan scored her own bookend Globes in 2018 and ’19.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves awarding shiny new toys and different faces, so it’s not surprising that there are so few repeat champs, unlike at the Emmys, where Julia Louis-Dreyfus six-peated for “Veep” (meanwhile, the Globes never awarded JLD for the HBO satire). To win again at the Globes, you or your show needs to be an HFPA fave, which, to Smart’s benefit, “Hacks” might just be. The HBO Max show won Best Comedy/Musical Series in January over “Ted Lasso,” which is 0-2 in the top category at the Globes (it lost in 2021 to “Schitt’s Creek”). The HFPA also nominated Hannah Einbinder in lead instead of supporting.

Will Claire Foy or Jean Smart be the next Emmy champ to win a Best Supporting Actress Oscar?

But while Smart’s first victory was a foregone conclusion, she’ll have a tougher battle this time around. She’s currently in first place in the odds, but on her heels is “Abbott Elementary’s” Quinta Brusnon, who’s exactly the type of rising star from a hot new show (that she also created) the HFPA loves to recognize. Season 1 of “Abbott” was ineligible for last year’s Globes since it only aired one episode before the deadline, so this will be the first chance for the Globes to award the ABC sitcom that just won three Emmys.

What’s more, Brunson was a popular upset pick in Best Comedy Actress at the Emmys, and don’t think the HFPA was not aware of that. She still walked away an Emmy winner, taking Best Comedy Writing, but there is no such individual consolation prize, so to speak, for her at the Globes. But if anyone can pull out another win, it’s Deborah Vance.

Rounding out the top five are Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Brosnahan and Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”).

Golden Globe odds for Best TV Comedy/Musical Actress

