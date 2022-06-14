Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) would be first repeat Emmy winner in Comedy Actress category since you-know-who

If Jean Smart (“Hacks”) claims another Emmy Award this year, as Gold Derby’s racetrack odds overwhelming predict will happen, she would be the first repeat Emmy winner in the Best Comedy Actress category since … do we even need to say it? You likely already know that Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) was the last person to claim back-to-back victories in this race. In fact, JLD won six in a row between 2012 and 2017, a record for any acting category at the Emmys.

Taking the “Veep” star out of the equation for a moment, you have to go all the way back to Patricia Heaton (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) in 2000 and 2001 to find a repeat champion in Best Comedy Actress. In between now and then, there were 13 leading ladies who took home one and only one trophy in this category — see the list below. But Smart has an upper hand on all of those other one-timers because she just. keeps. winning. trophies.

Earlier this year, the 70-year-old joined an elite club of actors who swept an entire awards season by winning the Emmy, SAG Award, Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe and Television Critics Association Award (not to mention our own Gold Derby Award). Smart now has four career Emmys on her mantel for “Hacks” (2021), “Samantha Who?” (2008) and “Frasier” (2000 & 2001).

She plays legendary stand-up comedian Deborah Vance on the HBO Max comedy series. When Deborah’s career stalls, her publicist hires a young writer named Ava (played by the equally Emmy-worthy Hannah Einbinder) to shake up her material. The second season finds the two funny women both at each other’s throats and bonding closer than ever as they embark on a nationwide bus tour to try out their new material.

“I really did not have a clue as to what they were going to do with Season 2,” the actress recently told Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview. Smart added that the cross-country tour arc was a “really, really smart idea” because “being on the road with somebody, there’s so many opportunities for funny things to happen, and dark things to happen.”

According to Gold Derby predictions, Smart’s competition at the 2022 Emmys will include the likes of Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”) and Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Here are all of the one-time winners of Best Comedy Actress since the turn of the century. Will 2021 champ Smart follow the pattern or buck the trend?

2002: Jennifer Aniston (“Friends”)

2003: Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”)

2004: Sarah Jessica Parker (“Sex and the City”)

2005: Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”)

2006: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”)

2007: America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”)

2008: Tina Fey (“30 Rock”)

2009: Toni Collette (“United States of Tara”)

2010: Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”)

2011: Melissa McCarthy (“Mike & Molly”)

2018: Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

2020: Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

