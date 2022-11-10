Jeanine Zheng (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): One move had a ‘major impact’ on her game

Wednesday’s eighth episode of “Survivor 43” was largely defined by the merged tribe of players all wanting to work together to make an unanimous decision. Going into tribal council, Jeanine Zheng thought she was part of the vote to take out someone else, but instead it was her name written on the most parchments and she became the first member of the jury. Read her “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

Jeanine’s game received blow after blow once it turned to the individual portion of the game with a merged tribe. In the first vote, she could not cast a vote (she risked it earlier in the season) and her closest ally Elisabeth “Elie” Scott was taken out. Last week her next closest ally Dwight Moore was blindsided. And yet the blows of losing her strongest partners in the game did not compare to the realization that she was now without the hidden immunity idol that she had won herself early on in the game.

Finding out that James Jones obtained the Knowledge Is Power advantage last week, Jeanine and her allies at the time decided they should move around their idols and advantages so that James couldn’t steal them. Jeanine entrusted her idol to Dwight the night he was voted out. Upon her exit, she recalled that move as her biggest blunder. “Dwight leaving with my idol had a major impact on my game.”

Jeanine believed that Dwight still had her idol when he left the game, leaving her vulnerable without her allies and without the protection of the idol to make a big move at the moment she’d need it. Early on in the episode she was emotionally devastated by the realization and felt helpless. By the time she left the game though she was more resolved to the events, saying, “I can’t look back on any of it and not smile.”

Imagine Jeanine’s “smile” when she finds out that her idol did not in fact leave the game with Dwight as she (and everyone else) currently believes. Also in the episode we learned that Dwight actually gave Jeanine’s idol to Jesse Lopez before the tribal council and so her idol is still active. Jesse has smartly kept the secret to himself, proving this season’s major point that knowledge can indeed be power… when it’s kept to yourself.

Knowledge is power isn’t the lesson Jeanine learned from the game though. Instead she is inspired by personal growth and a sense of achievement and gratitude for the game. She concluded her exit interview by expressing positivity for the experience: “I truly do feel like I’ve learned more about myself these last 16 days and I’ve challenged myself physically, mentally. In every possible way I can’t describe it any more than gratitude and contentment.”

