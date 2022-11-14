Jeff Probst announces ‘Survivor 44’ premiere date from inside his vehicle [WATCH]

Even though “Survivor 43” is still weeks away from crowning a winner, that’s not stopping longtime host Jeff Probst from unveiling the “Survivor 44” premiere date in a social media video (watch below). Mark your calendars for March 1, 2022, as that’s when the new season will officially debut on CBS. And it’ll be a two-hour episode, too.

“Hey, ‘Survivor’ fans!” Jeff Probst announces from inside his vehicle. “Hope you’re excited for this week’s episode of ‘Survivor 43.’ I just want to let you know some exciting news. We have a premiere date for ‘Survivor 44’ — March 1st! Two-hour premiere. More details to come when we get closer, but ‘Survivor’ continues on. Hope you enjoy this week’s episode.”

Did you hear the news?👀💥 #Survivor Season 44 premieres Wednesday, March 1st on @CBS! In the meantime, get ready for more shifts and big moves in Season 43! pic.twitter.com/Wbiu1wZU9x — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) November 14, 2022

As you may know, this reality TV show typically films two installments back-to-back in the islands of Fiji, so Season 44 was filmed shortly after Season 43 wrapped production. That means the castaways in the new cycle won’t have any idea about the new twists and turns the current crop of contestants are going through, including a new Beware Advantage that requires the finder to acquire special beads from their fellow tribe members.

“Survivor 43” is currently in the final phase of the competition, with last week’s eliminee Jeanine Zheng becoming the first member of the jury. Only the Final 10 players remain in the hunt for the $1 million prize: Cody Assenmacher, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, Mike Gabler, James Jones, Owen Knight, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, Jesse Lopez and Ryan Medrano.

Jeanine was the eighth player to get her torch snuffed this season by Probst. The seven others who preceded her were, in order of their eliminations, Morriah Young, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Lindsay Carmine, Geo Bustamante, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Dwight Moore. According to this week’s video trailer, the remaining castaways are in for a shocking double elimination on Wednesday, November 16. Who’s excited?

