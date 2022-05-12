Jeff Probst praises ‘Survivor 42’ cast for ‘fierce gameplay and camaraderie’ after [SPOILER] exits the game laughing

Warning: this post contains spoilers for the May 11 episode of “Survivor 42” — read at your own risk!

Moments after Drea Wheeler exited the game laughing with all of her former competitors, Jeff Probst took a moment to praise the remaining Top 6 players. “I gotta say, just as a viewer, I can’t think of a season where I’ve ever seen this much fierce gameplay and camaraderie,” the host said. “This is the ideal way in my mind for ‘Survivor’ to be played. Because it is just a game. And it is just an adventure. And it’s an experience with people that you’re gonna know forever.” One week earlier, Hai Giang left the game in a similar positive fashion.

Heading into tribal council, all eyes were on whether Lindsay Dolashewich would survive the Do Or Die twist. If she picked the box with the flame in it, she’d be safe and the others would vote like normal. If she picked one of the two skull boxes, she’d be eliminated and there’d be no vote. Lindsay went with her gut and chose the middle box, which amazingly held the flame. Thus, Lindsay and Jonathan Young (the individual immunity winner) were both safe from elimination.

Before Jeff could say a word, Drea spoke up and revealed that she had the Knowldge Is Power advantage. She asked Mike Turner for his idol, but he shocked her when he declared he didn’t have it. A flashback then revealed that Omar Zaheer had filled in Mike on Drea’s plans minutes before tribal council, so Mike gave Omar his idol for safe keeping. (Will Omar give Mike’s idol back to him later? Stay tuned.)

With Drea’s plan going up in smoke, all she had was an extra vote in her pocket pants to try to influence the game. She used it to vote for Mike, but her two votes plus Romeo Escobar‘s vote weren’t enough to overcome the four votes that came her way. Thus, Drea was eliminated from the game.

That’s when the laughs began. Mike asked her if she wrote his name down twice and she confirmed, “I threw two on you!” The former allies hugged it out and Mike shouted, “I’m still coming to see you in Canada. I love you.” Drea then informed him that if he made it to the end, he’d probably win the $1 million. “Kiss of death,” Mike proclaimed.

“Never seen a moment like this,” Jeff said as a laughing Drea brought him her torch. He let her say the iconic phrase, “The tribe has spoken,” and she pushed down the snuffer over her flame, signaling her end in the game. Only six people remain on the island. Who will be voted out next week?

