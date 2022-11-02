Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy ‘absolutely’ wants to return to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ next season

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy is currently on maternity leave, but you can bet she definitely plans on returning to “Dancing with the Stars” next season.

“Absolutely,” the pro told Parade when asked if she hopes producers will invite her back. “Like you said, it isn’t our choice, but the show knows that I am in love with it, I still feel like I have many more seasons to give. And just because I’m a mom, doesn’t mean that I can’t still be working. I have some really great examples in my life of working moms. And I’ve always seen myself going back to work. So, I would love to be back on the show if they have me. But yeah, I keep a whisper always in their ear of, ‘Next season, next season.'”

Johnson Chmerkovskiy is due in January with her and husband Val Chmerkovskiy‘s first child, a boy. Chmerkovskiy, who had said last season might’ve been his last, is competing on Season 31 with “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey, but he missed Monday’s Halloween Night due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Though she’s not competing, Johnson Chmerkovskiy, who made history last year as part of the show’s first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa, has still been part of Season 31. She choreographed the opening number for last week’s Michael Bublé Night and dropped by Chmerkovskiy and Windey’s rehearsal in the same episode to help them steam up their rumba.

“They have taken such good care of me throughout the years. And then yeah, they’ve made me feel really involved this season which I’ve so appreciated,” she said. “So, we’ll see.”

The good news is that “Dancing” has already been renewed for a 32nd season, as part of its move from ABC to Disney+. It is unclear if the show will air in the spring for the first time since the truncated “Athletes” installment, which Johnson and Adam Rippon won, in 2018 or if it will just return next fall. But for now, Johnson Chmerkovskiy is enjoying rooting on her hubby while waiting for their baby boy to arrive.

“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Do you miss the show? Do you miss being on it? Are you itching to come back?’ Yes, to all of that. But what makes it so rewarding, first of all, I get to sit back, and I get to watch my husband thrive. Since I’ve joined the show, we’ve always been on the show together, so this time I really just get to appreciate him and his dancing, and just be his support system, which has been really fun,” she added. “And then also, I know that I’m going to have a little baby boy in a few months. And it’s been a lifelong dream for me to be a mom, to have a baby. And so, I know it’s worth it sitting out this season.”

