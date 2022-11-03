Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’) could become 2nd youngest TV acting Golden Globe winner ever

Long before she bagged back-to-back Best TV Drama Actress Golden Globes for “Homeland” in 2012 and 2013, Claire Danes initially conquered the same category as the 15-year-old star of “My So-Called Life.” Nearly three decades later, she still holds the Golden Globe record for youngest TV acting champ, with 1974 Best Film Supporting Actress recipient Linda Blair (15, “The Exorcist”) being the only younger acting winner overall. Although her TV record is almost guaranteed to remain intact by the end of this season, there may be a second place shake-up depending on whether voters warm to 20-year-old “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega.

Presently, Ortega ranks sixth in Gold Derby’s Best TV Comedy Actress Golden Globe predictions, behind such formidable opponents as Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). If she does land in the lineup, she will be the second youngest competitor in the category’s history, after 19-year-old Patty Duke (“The Patty Duke Show,” 1966). From there, she could blaze a trail as the first TV acting Golden Globe winner born during the 21st century and supplant America Ferrera (22, “Ugly Betty,” 2007) as the youngest comedic TV lead ever honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Since 2011, the title of second youngest TV acting Golden Globe winner has been held by Chris Colfer, who took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for “Glee” at age 20. If he is displaced by Ortega, it will be by a margin of 129 days. He himself bumped Valerie Bertinelli, whose 1981 victory for “One Day at a Time” at 20 still makes her the all-time youngest Best TV Supporting Actress winner. As it stands, the remaining four TV category age record holders are Ron Howard (23, Best Comedy Actor, “Happy Days,” 1978), Richard Chamberlain (28, Best Drama Actor, “Dr. Kildare,” 1963), James Franco (23, Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, “James Dean,” 2002) and Angelina Jolie (23, Best TV Movie/Limited Actress, “Gia,” 1999).

Although she is young by most standards, Ortega is one of the oldest screen actresses to ever play the part of Wednesday Addams. The character who was first brought to life by six-year-old Lisa Loring on the 1960s sitcom “The Addams Family” now exists on Netflix’s “Wednesday” as a high schooler navigating (mostly) typical teenage troubles. Included in the show’s supporting cast is Christina Ricci, who was 11 and 13 when she portrayed Wednesday in the 1990s films “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values.”

Ortega’s already strong shot at a Golden Globe bid may be bolstered by the fact that her show is produced and partially directed by Tim Burton. Eleven Burton-directed film performances – including those of winners Martin Landau (“Ed Wood”), Johnny Depp (“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”) and Amy Adams (“Big Eyes”) – have been recognized by the HFPA before, so Ortega’s could easily become the first such example on the TV side. Netflix’s TV show version of “Wednesday” will debut November 23, 2022.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions