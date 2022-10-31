Jennifer Coolidge (‘The Watcher’) on working with Ryan Murphy, friendship with Mia Farrow and the ‘Jenassaince’

“I felt like I went away,” Jennifer Coolidge told producer Ryan Murphy while attending a Netflix virtual press event for “The Watcher” on Saturday. The actress known for her improvisational prowess recently won an Emmy for “The White Lotus” and is experiencing what fans have coined a “Jenaissaince” after she starred in two of the most popular TV series of the year. “I don’t know if it’s sheer luck? I’m just thrilled.”

“Maybe the streaming audience likes someone who doesn’t have it together more than the other crowd,” she quipped. “That’s all I could think of. Maybe it’s all about being less perfect. I’ve been around for a long time, but somehow I got some great parts thanks to [Murphy] and Mike White. Boy, does that sure make a difference in how the day, the week, the year goes.”

SEE Ryan Murphy and ladies of ‘The Watcher’ on show’s success: Women over 50 are ‘better, juicier and more wonderful’

In “The Watcher,” Coolidge plays mysterious real estate agent Karen Calhoun, an old friend of Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) who sells Nora and her husband, Dean (Bobby Cannavale), their dream home. Things go south after the couple moves in and an anonymous stalker begins sending them increasingly threatening letters in the mail.

Murphy explained that when he called Coolidge about the role, she responded, “I’ll do it if I get to kill someone.” She added, “I’ve been lucky and gotten some great jobs…but no one really thinks of me when it comes to a dark, evil person. Someone who’s not very nice.”

Murphy once rented her New Orleans home while filming a season of “American Horror Story.” Coolidge admitted to him, “I was just praying you would [offer me a role]. I thought since you were using the house I would have to bump into you and you would go, ‘Jennifer, I have a horrible part for you, where you’re someone really awful. But it didn’t happen until 10 years later.”

SEE ‘The Watcher’ reviews: The ‘brilliant’ cast ‘is more than enough’ reason to check out this horrifying Netflix series

When asked about a potential second season of the hit Netflix thriller, Coolidge had a few ideas for her character. “I think Karen needs a good slap across the face,” she said. “I think Karen needs to be punished. Karen’s gotten away with a lot.”

While filming “The Watcher,” one of Coolidge’s favorite surprises was the bond she formed with Golden Globe winner Mia Farrow.

“We were shooting a scene one day when a very big snow storm came in,” she explained. “We were just sitting there in our chairs on set and we got into these very elaborate conversations. I just immediately thought we found the same things funny. We were laughing the whole time. She’s so smart. She stays up late and I stay up late. A lot of people go to bed early. We would talk at night and discuss all this stuff. I just find her so amusing and riveting. Let me just say, the women on this show. Ryan has really impeccable taste on personality and talent. I would go anywhere in the world with these women.”

SEE ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ trailer: Netflix provides first look at Christian Bale thriller with Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe

Joining the virtual Zoom call while Murphy hosted live from the Netflix studio lot were Watts, Margo Martindale and Noma Dumezweni. It wasn’t long before everyone started gushing over Coolidge’s rare talents.

“The thing about Jennifer is, there’s no one in the world like Jennifer,” Murphy said. “She has a very singular, wonderful talent. When Jennifer is in a scene, my feeling was, say what’s written but just make up whatever you wanna say, you’re Jennifer Coolidge. One of the first scenes we shot was Jennifer and Naomi in the country club and, I don’t know how many takes we did, but Jennifer just goes off on these stream-of-consciousness, brilliant improvisational takes. If I wasn’t directing I would say, ‘Just let Jennifer say whatever she wants and it’s always gold.’ I think you cast somebody for what they can do and bring to the table. Jennifer is one of the greatest comedians of all time.”

“Jennifer is like a jazz musician,” he added. “You don’t tell a jazz musician to play sheet music. You ask them to interpret it and go off. When you’re working with someone like Jennifer, you start, and then she goes off, and then it’s almost a miracle when she somehow, in character, comes back to the point and continues on. I found it to be completely inspiring. There were times when Jennifer would riff for seven minutes and get ovations from the crew.”

Martindale chimed in, “If you’re doing a scene with Jennifer, you might as well leave. Nobody’s gonna see you.”

Coolidge first worked with Murphy on “Nip/Tuck,” guest starring as Candy Richards in a few episodes of his F/X drama from 2007-2009. “The Watcher” has racked up nearly 300 million hours of streaming on Netflix and Coolidge can now be seen reprising her Emmy-winning role of Tanya McQuoid in “The White Lotus: Sicily” on HBO.

PREDICTthe Golden Globe nominations

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?