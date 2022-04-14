Jennifer Holliday (‘The Masked Singer’ Miss Teddy) unmasked interview: ‘I believe it was destined to be’ and ‘I was thinking about my fans’

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s Group B final of “The Masked Singer.” Team Good was represented by Armadillo and Ringmaster while Team Cuddly sent out Miss Teddy. Everyone tried their best, but ultimately just one could prevail. Armadillo finished in third place and was revealed to be TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter. The next to go was Miss Teddy, who belted out “Mercy” by Duffy earlier in the episode. The cuddly bear took off her mask to reveal Grammy and Tony-winning singer and actress, Jennifer Holliday.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Top 12 most famous celebrities of all time include Kermit the Frog, Bob Saget …

“I believe it was destined to be,” Jennifer said during her unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “From your very first season, my fans have been trying to guess as if it were me. So I think they have kind of brought me here for this. I was thinking about my fans, who have given me so much love and support.

Just one of the regular panelists correctly guessed the legendary diva was behind the mask. “I used to pretend I was you in my room growing up,” said Nicole Scherzinger. “You’re a living legend.” Guest panelist Leslie Jordan was correct as well after seeing a pair of clues — a pumpkin and Santa Claus — which are both symbols for “holidays.” Jenny McCarthy went with another diva, Gloria Gaynor, while Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong each guessed gospel singers: Karen Clark Sheard and Yolanda Adams, respectively.

There were several hints throughout Miss Teddy’s clue packages that pointed to Jennifer. The laughing emoji was for Miss Teddy’s recurring role on the comedy “Ally McBeal.” Eddie Murphy was in the film “Dreamgirls,” which is based on the Broadway play Miss Teddy starred in. The Supreme Court judges were a nod to Miss Teddy’s role in “Dreamgirls” as one of the Supremes.

Miss Teddy was the eighth performer eliminated from Season 7. Her exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra and Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo. She came in second place from Group B behind Ringmaster. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, April 20 with Group C hitting the stage for the first time.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.