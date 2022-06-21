‘American Idol’ flashback: Jennifer Hudson’s best performances and what led to EGOT winner’s Season 3 defeat

There is new member of the EGOT club and her name is Jennifer Hudson. The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner completed this feat with her recent Tony win for co-producing the Best Musical champ, “A Strange Loop.” This achievement got me thinking about when we first saw the big-voiced entertainer, and what exactly went wrong for her on Season 3 of “American Idol”? Why did Simon Cowell never see her as a potential winner? And how did she end up finishing in seventh place the year Fantasia took home the crown? Let’s take a look back at Hudson’s “American Idol” journey.

Audition: “Share Your Love with Me” by Aretha Franklin was a brilliant choice and can be seen here. With all three judges giving her a yes and Simon calling the audition “very good’, her journey was underway. So far smooth sailing.

Hollywood Round: In a very ironic twist, Hudson was not showcased during this pivotal round of the competition. From what I remember, this was not exactly a well-received choice by the producers.

Top 32: In the first round where the voters had ALL the power (outside of the judges’ saves) Hudson opted for John Lennon’s “Imagine.” That performance can be seen here. While it was not her best, Simon called it “great.” The performance failed to get her into the top two of the group and she was selected to be part of the Wildcard group, where she sang “I Believe in You and Me” by Four Tops. Nailing this performance, she became Randy Jackson’s choice to join the Top 12. Hindsight is 20/20. This should have worried us at the time, but in all fairness, it was only the third season and we did not know these voter mistakes would likely become a pattern.

Top 12: The theme was soul and Hudson tackled yet another classic from the woman she would eventually play on the big screen. Her performance of “Baby I Love You” was solid, but not exactly her best. Simon praised her performance, as did the other judges, but awkwardly added that he would like to date her sister. The performance landed her in the bottom two, which was pretty shocking at the time, but she avoided elimination.

Top 11: In the following week, the contestants tackled the country genre and Hudson performed “No One Else on Earth” by Wynonna Judd. The performance garnered enough votes for her to be declared safe. It was this week that Simon memorably told the future EGOT winner that she was “out of her depth” in the competition. Looking back now, she did hold back a bit in that particular song, but the critique was harsh.

Top 10: Motown Week was once an Idol tradition and, on paper, the perfect week for Hudson’s fun personality and vocals. Opting to sing the party favorite “(Love is Like a) Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas, Hudson sounded great but ended up in the bottom two. Simon critiqued it calling the performance “Entertaining, manic, mad but good.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but Randy and Paula Abdul more than made up for his lack of enthusiasm. This is one of my all-time favorite performances from her, but also was a premonition of sorts since she won an Oscar for playing Effie White in Dreamgirls, which famously was inspired by Motown Records and The Supremes. Hudson got the last laugh in the situation, to say the least!

Top 9: Hudson will be forever synonymous with Elton John due to her performance of “Circle of Life,” which is one of the best performances in “American Idol” history. Simon praised her, saying it was the first time that she had proven why she was in the final twelve. He would often write her off but simultaneously praise her, which is a very Simon technique in anything he judges. The performance easily allowed her to sail into safety for the week.

Top 8: The eighth week of competition is the week that many remember the most for two reasons. First, everyone was firing on all cylinders and sounded incredible. Second, Hudson dared to sing “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston and nailed it. It was easily her best performance of the season and right up there with the best performances of the show’s history. My personal favorite critique came from guest judge Quentin Tarantino, who chimed in “Hudson takes on Houston and wins!” Forget Simon, the famous director had the sound bite of the night! J-Hud was easily safe that week and catapulted herself towards the top tier of the competition…or so we thought.

Top 7: Barry Manilow week should be known as the week that shall live on in infamy. Hudson’s performance of “Weekend in New England” was sublime and adored by all the judges. Then the results came in and the bottom three consisted of the top three front-runners! Fantasia was in the bottom two with Hudson. When J-Hud was eliminated, the world went crazy with reporting of the surprise elimination seen everywhere from entertainment news shows, to newspapers, to every single classroom and office across the country.

Looking back at Hudson’s wild ride throughout her season, there seem to be two aspects that stand out to me that led to her elimination. First and foremost, the viewers assumed she was safe and did not vote for her. We see this occur every season and we never learn from it. Second, the critiques from Simon slighted her. He was very picky that season when it came to certain contestants and his critique saying she was “out of her depth” might have had legs that he had not intended to create. In the end, Hudson got the last laugh and became the first “American Idol” alum to win an Oscar, a Tony and achieve EGOT status.

