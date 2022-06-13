Jennifer Hudson gets EGOT after winning at Tonys for producing ‘A Strange Loop’

For just the 17th time in awards history, someone has just won the EGOT. Moments ago, Jennifer Hudson received her first Tony Award as a producer of the Best Musical champ “A Strange Loop,” completing the final letter in her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award grand slam. See below for a full list of all 17 EGOT victors.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson claimed two trophies tonight, including Best Book for Jackson. Hudson was one of the many famous names to sign onto the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical as a producer, including actors Don Cheadle, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter, and “Drag Race” host RuPaul Charles. Cumming and Porter each win their second Tonys; the former took home 1998 for “Cabaret” and the latter for “Kinky Boots” in 2013.

SEE 2022 Tony Awards: Every winner (and nominee) in all 26 competitive categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Theatre has played a major role in Hudson’s journey to the EGOT. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 for her role as Effie White in the film adaptation of “Dreamgirls,” a Tony-winning stage musical from 1981. She won her second Grammy Award for a Broadway cast recording of the revival of “The Color Purple” — she missed out on a Tony bid for her performance as Shug Avery — though she took home her first for Best R&B Album for her self-titled debut. She most recently took home the Daytime Emmy, which she won in 2021 in the Best Interactive Media for a Daytime Program as a producer of animated short “Baba Yaga.”

Hudson joins fellow EGOT champs Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Scott Rudin as a Tony-winning producer. The 17 individuals who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony are: Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Goldberg, Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Legend, Alan Menken, and now Hudson.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?