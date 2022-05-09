Jennifer Hudson may EGOT at the Tonys: ‘Strange Loop’ producer already has an Oscar, Emmy, and 2 Grammys

On June 12, the night of the 75th Tony Awards, Jennifer Hudson could become the 17th individual to achieve EGOT status: that rare grand slam of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony over the course of your career. She already has the EGO. As a producer of Best Musical nominee “A Strange Loop,” she could finally spill the T.

Hudson started her run at the Oscars, winning Best Supporting Actress for her feature film debut in the 2006 screen adaptation of the musical “Dreamgirls.” Then in 2009 she won Best R&B Album at the Grammys for her self-titled debut album; in 2017 she collected a second Grammy as a vocalist on the Broadway cast recording of “The Color Purple.” Her Emmy, probably her least known achievement, came in 2021 when she won Best Interactive Media for a Daytime Program at the Daytime Emmys as a producer of the animated short “Baba Yaga.”

The last thing she needs is a Tony. She had a chance in 2016 when she played Shug Avery in the aforementioned “Color Purple” — a role that earned Margaret Avery a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the film version. But Hudson was snubbed by the Tonys even though her co-star Danielle Brooks was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and Cynthia Erivo won Best Actress in a Musical. But the stage isn’t the only place you can win a Tony. Past EGOT winners Scott Rudin, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend claimed Tonys for producing just like Hudson might this year.

But getting nominated for a Tony doesn’t mean you’ll win. So what are the chances that “A Strange Loop” will indeed take Best Musical? Pretty good actually. Going into the Tony nominations, “Strange Loop” led our racetrack odds. Now it’s the most nominated show with 11 bids and it’s the front-runner in our early odds for the winners. The show, which tells the story of the aspirations of a queer Black man working as a Broadway usher, already won the Pulitzer Prize way back in 2020 before it premiered on Broadway (the COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for the long delay before its main-stem opening), so it already came with plenty of prestige. It could bring Hudson much more of it this time next month.

