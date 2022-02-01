‘You better think’ before you count Jennifer Hudson (‘Respect’) out of Best Actress race

We should have seen this coming. Jennifer Hudson shocked many awards-watchers when she scored a SAG nomination for “Respect” after being mostly left out of early critics awards. But as the race moves away from the critics cycle and into the hands of the industry, it is clear that this past Oscar champ is going to sing her way to nomination number two. The signs were there all along.

As any pundit worth their salt will tell you, a great narrative is just as important as a great performance when it comes to winning over the Academy. Hudson has perhaps the best behind-the-scenes narrative of any major Best Actress hopeful. Aretha Franklin hand-picked the actress to play her in this biopic before she passed away in 2018. Franklin knew that Hudson was one of the few people on the planet with the vocal chops and star power to fill her legendary shoes. Who are we to argue with The Queen of Soul? A nomination for Hudson isn’t just an endorsement of her performance, but a way to honor Franklin as well.

It’s thrilling to witness Hudon tear into Franklin’s classic catalog. Those moments of singing could be what tips the scales in favor of the actress and lands her the nomination. Recently, Oscar voters have loved to nominate women for singing roles in the Lead Actress category. This has been true in four of the last five years, with bids for Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holliday”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Lady Gaga (“A Star is Born”), and Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”). Hudson has already won an Oscar thanks to her groundbreaking rendition of the torch song “And I am Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls.” Now she has an entire catalog of hits to showcase her vocal prowess.

If we look beyond these singing roles, you will notice a trend of Oscar voters rewarding actresses who portray real life figures. In addition to the aforementioned portrayals of singers, other recent nominations for real-life figures include: Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) as Megyn Kelly, Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) as Harriet Tubman, Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) as Lee Israel, Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) as Queen Anne, Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) as Tonya Harding, Natalie Portman (“Jackie”) as Jacqueline Kennedy, and Ruth Negga (“Loving”) as Mildred Loving. And the list of biopic performances extends well beyond these names. Not only do voters appreciate when an actress embodies a legendary figure, it gives them a clear reference with which to judge the performance.

Hudson loses herself in Aretha Franklin’s mannerisms and vocals, so her SAG nomination is no fluke. This is an obvious nomination for the industry to support which has been hiding right in front of our eyes. So to quote one of Franklin’s timeless hits, “You better think” before counting Hudson out of this race.

