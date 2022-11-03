Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes project after seeing ‘The Dropout’

There’s no bad blood between Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay. Surely she still likes the guy—she’s appeared in last year’s political satire “Don’t Look Up,” which was nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture—but now there’s literally no “Bad Blood,” a film she was set to star in and also co-produce with McKay concerning Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos fraud.

Speaking with The New York Times while promoting “Causeway,” Apple Original Films’ PTSD drama directed by Lila Neugebauer co-starring Bryan Tyree Henry, the four-time Oscar nominee (and Best Actress winner for “Silver Linings Playbook,” making her second-youngest to win in that category at the age of 22, after Marlee Matlin at age 21) saluted the work of Amanda Seyfried in the limited series “The Dropout” on Hulu, another project on the same topic.

“I thought she was terrific,” Lawrence said, concerning Seyfried’s performance as the eerily deep-voiced medical industry huckster. “I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”

“The Dropout” was nominated for four Primetime Emmys, one for writing (Elizabeth Meriwether), two for directing (Michael Showalter and Francesca Gregorini), and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and won one: Seyfried for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Whether this means McKay will continue with the project with a different star remains to be seen. Apple and Legendary Studios reportedly won the rights to John Carreyrou’s book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” following a bidding war, and it’s unlikely they can just ask for their dough back.

