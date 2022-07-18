Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now married

Don’t feel too bad, we didn’t get invited either.

Hollywood powerhouse couple Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, were wed this weekend in Las Vegas, in what has been described as “an intimate ceremony.” Official word came via Lopez’s newsletter on Sunday, which read “last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Lopez said she wore a dress “from an old movie,” but did not get specifics. She also signed her note with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The pair—Bennifer, if you will—first met in late 2001, on the set of Martin Brest’s film “Gigli,” a notorious financial and critical flop. In less than a year they were engaged, but the wedding was postponed and then, in January 2004, they split up. They got back together in late spring/early summer 2021.

In the intervening years, both found love elsewhere. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner and they had three children before they divorced in 2018. Most recently, he was in a very visible pandemic romance with Ana de Armas. Lopez, who had two brief pre-Bennifer marriages, wed Marc Anthony in late 2004. They had twins together before their split in 2014. Prior to resurrecting Bennifer, she was in a long engagement with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

We’re leaving a few romances out, but if we yenta about this any longer, it’ll start to sound weird, especially so soon after the happy day!

If one wants to look for the origins of Bennifer 2.0, this April 2021 InStyle profile on Lopez might be the source. While her then-fiancé A-Rod was not quoted, nearly everyone else from her personal and professional past was. Affleck’s flirty comments—“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?”—marked the first public inkling of a retained spark. Now, less than a year-and-a-half later, the prophecy of Bennifer hath been fulfilled.

