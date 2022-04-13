Jennifer Lopez documentary will kick off this year’s Tribeca Film Festival

On Wednesday, organizers of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival announced a new documentary about Jennifer Lopez will kick off this year’s festival at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

The film, which is set to premiere on Netflix on June 14, will have its world premiere at Tribeca on June 8.

Called “Halftime,” the project focuses on Lopez as “she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist, and navigates the second half of her career as she continues to entertain, empower, and inspire,” read a press release from Tribeca. Amanda Micheli is the film’s director.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” said Micheli in an interview with Variety.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘HALFTIME,’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” said Tribeca Festival Co-Founder Robert De Niro in a statement. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

This year’s Tribeca Film Festival runs from June 8 through June 19. More programming will be announced soon.

