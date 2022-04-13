Jenny Klein (‘The Thing About Pam’ showrunner) on the ‘craziest story you’ve ever heard’ and ‘dream’ partnership with Renee Zellweger [Exclusive Video Interview]

Jenny Klein grew up in the Midwest watching “Dateline” with her mother, but she never imagined one day becoming the showrunner, executive producer and writer for a limited series based on the NBC News show. “The Thing About Pam” stars two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger and details the involvement of Pam Hupp in the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria. Watch the exclusive video interview with Klein above.

“This actual story of Pam Hupp and the podcast came to my attention through Blumhouse,” Klein explains. “I had done a show with them before. Blumhouse, Renée and NBC News had all partnered to bring this story to the limited series sphere. Blumhouse was like, ‘Jenny this is the craziest story you’ve ever heard, we think you’re gonna love it.’ And of course I did.”

One of the perks of joining the project was working with the series’ star, Zellweger. “She’s an incredible producer to work with,” Klein details. “Seeing Renée bring Pam to life was pretty surreal. At that point I had been studying the real Pam Hupp. I had only met Renée over Zoom. By the time we went to New Orleans (to begin shooting) we had written several scripts and she walked on set in full Pam. It wasn’t just the physical appearance, it was her cadence, it was the way Pam talks with her hands to distract you from how little sense she’s making. Even Pam’s dropped foot. Renée is a master of transforming and getting every detail of the real person. We were so lucky to work with her. It was a dream to write for an actor of her caliber.”

When it comes to writing a series based on real events, Klein has an interesting way of explaining her process.”‘Jurassic Park’ is one of my favorite movies,” she says. “It’s the closest thing I connect to. The DNA strand explains how they make dinosaurs, so they have the basis for DNA, they have what was in the mosquito and then they have to fill it in with frog DNA. So, for us, we have the building blocks of our DNA. We have the facts. Then, as a dramatist, we are filling it in to the best of our ability to create actual character arcs for a satisfying episode of television for the viewers.”

“I love being in the writer’s room,” she adds. “I love working with other writers and breaking story. That probably comes the most natural because it’s what I’ve been doing for many years. I guess a new hat is speaking publicly about what we’re writing as a showrunner! But I’m really enjoying it.”

In a final tease, Klein says there are endless possibilities when it comes to more “Dateline” episodes becoming must-see TV dramas. “I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but I do know that Blumhouse and NBC News have a partnership and there are obviously many more ‘Dateline’s’ in the can.” “The Thing About Pam” is currently available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

