Jenny McCarthy ‘dead serious’ about shaving her head if Ringmaster loses ‘The Masked Singer’

Earlier this season on “The Masked Singer,” Jenny McCarthy was so wowed by one of Ringmaster’s performances that she told the circus kitty, “If you don’t win, I’m coming back with a shaved head next season.” Surely she was joking, right? The celebrity panelist isn’t really thinking about getting rid of her trademark blonde locks? Well, during the May 11 “Road to the Finals” episode of “TMS,” Jenny revealed she wasn’t exaggerating. “I was dead serious when I said I would shave my head because her level of talent is absolutely insane,” she reiterated. “It’s like one of the greatest voices I’ve ever heard, let alone on ‘Masked Singer.'”

This seventh season of “The Masked Singer” was a battle between Team Good, Team Bad and Team Cuddly, with each of the four panelists picking a team to root for. Jenny chose Team Bad, Nicole Scherzinger went with Team Good and Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong both opted for Team Cuddly. Since the three finalists — Ringmaster, Firefly and Prince — all hail from Team Good, that means Nicole is the only judge with players still in the game.

“It’s sort of a ‘pinch me’ moment right now that I’ve gone this far in the competition,” Ringmaster declared in the “Road to the Finals” episode as she prepared for the May 18 grand finale. “I’m very confident in my abilities, but I’m still a little hesitant to stand up to such talented singers like Prince and Firefly.” Ringmaster teased that her finale performance will be a song that she’s sung her “whole life,” adding, “I’m excited to end on a high note.”

Ringmaster beat out her fellow Group B masked competitors to make it this far: Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Penn & Teller (Hydra), Dog the Bounty Hunter (Armadillo) and Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy). Some of judges’ guesses for the Ringmaster’s true identity have included Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift and Zara Larsson.

Jenny McCarthy knows a thing or two about making strong predictions on “The Masked Singer.” She’s the only panelist to win the Golden Ear trophy twice, in Seasons 4 and 5, thanks to her excellent guesses. The prize was discontinued this season, just one year after Nicole claimed victory for the first time in Season 6.