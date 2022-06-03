Can ‘Jeopardy!’ win Daytime Emmy for its controversial first year without Alex Trebek?

No program has won more Daytime Emmys for Best Game Show than “Jeopardy!” and it’s not even close. It has won 18 times out of 38 bids, which means it wins almost half the times it’s nominated. That includes victories for the last two years in a row. Will it add another trophy to its collection? For the first time, it would have to do so without longtime host Alex Trebek.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020 at age 80, so that was the last year of eligible shows in which he presided over the competition. The following spring the show won its 18th Best Game Show prize and Trebek received a posthumous honor for Best Game Show Host, his eighth victory in that category overall.

But the show has never won without Trebek, and in 2021 the trivia show became the unlikely source of behind-the-scenes controversy. Throughout the year “Jeopardy!” underwent a series of auditions where media figures ranging from Dr. Mehmet Oz (himself an extremely divisive choice) to football player Aaron Rodgers took turns guest hosting. LeVar Burton got a brief stint at the helm after a passionate social media campaign. Also among those auditioning was Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer. And who ended up getting the job? Mike Richards, the executive producer.

The choice of Richards called into question the legitimacy of the host search, and it also invited attention that resurfaced offensive comments he had made and sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuits that had been brought against him while he was producing “The Price is Right.” The negative attention not only cost him the hosting gig, it also got him fired from producing “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” altogether. After he was fired former “Jeopardy!” super-champ Ken Jennings and actress/neuroscientist Mayim Bialik started trading off hosting duties.

“Jeopardy!” is not a show you’d expect to be a hotbed of scandal, especially after the outpouring of love it received after Trebek’s death. Might that affect the Daytime Emmy race? As of this writing the vast majority of Gold Derby users who have made their predictions here in our predictions center say “Jeopardy!” will still win, giving it leading odds of 16/5. “Price is Right” — the third most awarded game show of all time with eight trophies in this category — is next in line with 19/5 odds. What do you think? Will controversy temporarily derail America’s beloved quiz show, or is the institution stronger than its bumps in the road?

