Jeremy Strong (‘Succession’) still predicted to win at Critics Choice despite that SAG Awards upset

At the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) was the odds-on favorite to claim his first actor statue but ended up losing to Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”). It was a history-making moment to be sure, as Lee became the first actor to prevail in the category for a non-English language performance. Now that the SAG Awards dust has settled, it’s time for TV pundits to set their sights on the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, where Strong is still predicted to win despite the recent upset.

In the Best Drama Actor category, according to Gold Derby racetrack odds, Strong is in first place with 17/5 odds while his “Succession” co-star Brian Cox is in second place with 4/1 odds. Lee comes in third place at 5/1 odds, followed by Billy Porter (“Pose”), Mike Colter (“Evil”) and Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”). The Critics Choice Awards will air live on March 13, 2022 on CW and TBS.

“Succession” returned in the fall for a third season after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The HBO drama came back in fighting spirit, with the central Roy family engaged in a civil war as Kendell (Strong) accused his father Logan (Cox) of knowing about his company’s crimes. In all, “Succession” earned a series-high eight Critics Choice nominations: drama series, lead actor (Strong and Cox), supporting actor (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen) and supporting actress (J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook).

The last time “Succession” was eligible at Critics Choice for its second season, it took home top prizes for drama series and Strong. But Strong didn’t face competition that year from his own show. This year he does, thanks to his TV dad, Cox. If Strong prevails again, he’d join Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) and Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) as the only two-time winners in the history of this category.

If the Critics Choice voters are feeling a bit “been there, done that” when it comes to “Succession,” they may opt to go with “Squid Game” instead. The Netflix drama was such a juggernaut that it convinced the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to add a first-ever category for Best Foreign Language Series to the Critics Choice Awards, where it contends along with “Acapulco,” “Call My Agent,” “Lupin,” “Money Heist” and “Narcos: Mexico.”

Lee Jung-jae is the only acting nomination for “Squid Game” at Critics Choice — that’s right, fellow SAG Award winner Jung Ho-yeon was strangely snubbed. The sought-after Korean actor takes on the role of main character Gi-hun, who joins the bloody competition as player #456 after he finds himself in desperate need of cash in order to help his daughter overseas and his unwell mother. Watch our recent roundtable interview with the entire “Squid Game” cast.

