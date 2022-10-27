Jerry Springer (‘The Masked Singer’ Beetle) unmasked interview: ‘When I sing people get involved’

Two all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night, challenging Robo Girl for her crown. After crooning out “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra, Beetle was eliminated from the competition. The not-so-creepy crawler was forced to unmask and reveal himself as Emmy winner Jerry Springer.

“You’re an amazing singer and dancer,” panelist Jenny McCarthy told Springer. Both McCarthy and Robin Thicke correctly guessed the former mayor of Cincinnati was behind the mask. Ken Jeong was convinced it was Mike Myers and Nicole Scherzinger guessed Mr. Bean aka Rowan Atkinson.

“When I sing people get involved,” the 78-year old told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “Because they have to guess where the notes were supposed to have been. It’s interactive!” After Scherzinger complimented his vocal abilities, Springer quickly responded, “I don’t know what to say. All my life I’ve been looking for a woman with no taste.”

Why did Springer choose to join “The Masked Singer” this season? “There are so many serious things going on in the world,” he said. “To be able to do something that’s just fun, and silly and whatever. I appreciate it.” He then exited the stage as the audience chanted, “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!”

In Beetle’s clue package he said his life has been anything but normal. He was born in a land far away and all his family ever wanted was to chase the American dream. Like the good Beetle he is, he got involved in public service. Then his life took a dramatic turn when he quickly became a household name, breaking records in his field. Despite his best efforts, his work has been called some of the worst of all time. Beetle never lets it give him the blues, “brotha.” He’s seen his name in lights in London’s West End and he was in one of the biggest films of the 90s.

Beetle was the 10th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize and Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid.