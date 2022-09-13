‘Succession’ enters rarefied Emmy air with drama writing hat trick

“Succession” continues to have the write stuff as it picked up its third Best Drama Writing Emmy in as many seasons at Monday’s Primetime Emmy Awards. The three-peat puts the HBO hit into an exclusive club of dramas that have maintained a perfect record in writing for their first three seasons.

Just three other shows have accomplished this feat — or two if you really want to get technical about it. “The Defenders” did it first, winning four writing awards for its first four seasons from 1962-65, but there are a few caveats. In 1964, the category was split into original and adapted, with the courtroom drama triumphing in the former. In 1965, the Emmys attempted an ill-advised experiment with only four categories — program, acting, directing and writing — and “The Defenders” won the category titled Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment — Writers. The Emmys reinstated the traditional format the following year and the drama writing category has been with us ever since.

“Hill Street Blues” then won drama writing for its first three seasons from 1981-83 before losing in 1984 to “St. Elsewhere.” Nearly three decades later, “Mad Men” pulled off the same feat from 2008-10. It was widely expected to four-peat in 2011 for Season 4’s “The Suitcase,” but the “Friday Night Lights” series finale scored an upset victory.

“Succession” was the overwhelming favorite to take home the prize for the Season 3 finale “All the Bells Say,” penned by creator Jesse Armstrong, after he won for the Season 1 finale “Nobody Is Ever Missing” in 2019 and the Season 2 closer “This Is Not for Tears” in 2020. Unlike the three aforementioned series, “Succession’s” three-peat did not occur in consecutive years since it missed the 2021 cycle due to COVID-19 delays. But it does have a leg up in another way: Armstrong is the solo recipient of all three awards. “The Defenders” and “Hill Street Blues” had multiple writers on its winning scripts, while “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner had a solo victory for the pilot and co-writers for Season 2’s “Meditations in an Emergency” (Kater Gordon) and Season 3’s “Shut the Door. Have a Seat.” (Erin Levy).

With the win, “Succession” also becomes the fifth drama to garner three writing Emmys. Besides “Hill Street Blues” and “Mad Men,” the other two are “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue.” The only shows with more are “The Defenders” with four and “The Sopranos” with six.

