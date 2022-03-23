Oscar nominee Jesse Buckley’s next film is here: Watch the trailer for ‘Men’

Alex Garland is back with A24 for his latest horror thriller. Titled “Men,” the new film from the Oscar-nominated “Ex Machina” writer-director finds current Best Supporting Actress nominee Jesse Buckley haunted by the death of her husband (Paapa Essiedu) and stalked by numerous men (all seemingly played by Rory Kinnear) during an escape to the countryside.

Due out May 20 in theaters, “Men” was written and directed by Garland and produced by Eli Bush, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich.

Here’s the official synopsis from A24: “In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.”

Yes all #MEN. Watch the trailer for Alex Garland’s haunting new vision—In theaters May 20 🚩 pic.twitter.com/L7wfPrF0Po — A24 (@A24) March 23, 2022

Garland has enjoyed quite a bit of success with A24. Besides the aforementioned “Ex Machina,” he’s also got another feature in the works with the studio, “Civil War,” which stars current Best Supporting Actress nominee Kirsten Dunst, as well as Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny.

