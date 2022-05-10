Jessica Biel on playing accused murderer in ‘Candy’: ‘I connect to these feelings of deep rage’ and ‘can understand somebody snapping’

Hulu rolled out the red carpet for the premiere of “Candy” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. Television Academy members, press outlets and a limited number of fans were invited to the premiere followed by a Q & A with stars Jessica Biel, Pablo Schreiber, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy Simons and Raúl Esparza along with creators Nick Antosca and Robin Veith.

“I didn’t know about this story, so my first impression was, Candy was lovely,” admitted Biel. “She was playful and a good mom and all of these interesting things that I wanted to be too. Then the onion started to peel a little bit and there was a lot of stuff going on under the surface. My first impression was curious and wanting to know more, but then liking her and feeling bad about liking her.”

Biel plays real-life Candy Montgomery, who was accused of brutally murdering her best friend, Betty Gore (played by Lynskey) in 1980s Texas. “I got three scripts and I couldn’t stop reading them because they were just so good,” said Lynskey. “I was fascinated by Betty. I felt for her instantly. I know this person. I’m shy. I’m awkward. I don’t know how to approach groups of people. I felt like an outsider for most of my life. I felt her in my bones.”

When asked what was the most difficult to understand about Candy, Biel said the most obvious answer would be that she was capable of killing her friend. “But I connect to these feelings of deep rage and shame and resentment,” she confessed. “On some level I can understand somebody snapping like that. The hardest to understand beyond that is this deep inability to communicate. Her relationship with her husband was a heartbreaker. He’s so wonderful and they have a good life. If they could just talk to each other it would be okay.”

“Candy” is the second collaboration between creators, writers and executive producers Antosca and Veith. They previously teamed up for the Emmy-winning Hulu limited series “The Act” starring Patricia Arquette. In “Candy,” Simons plays Candy’s husband Pat Montgomery, Schreiber is Betty’s husband Allan Gore and Esparza plays personal injury lawyer turned defense attorney Don Crowder. Michael Uppendahl directs.

The five episodes of “Candy” air daily on Hulu from Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13.

